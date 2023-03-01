We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haliborange Immune Support Lime Flavoured X30

Haliborange Immune Support Lime Flavoured X30

£11.65

£0.39/each

30 Lime Flavour Food Supplement Gummies with Vitamins D & C, Zinc & Selenium
Come rain or shine, the selected vitamins and minerals in our gummies help support your immune system from one season to the next.
Our new gummies for grown-ups have been tweaked, tuned and toned to support you from one day to the next. Tasty, chewy and packed with vitamins... need we say more? Go on, get a gummy in your tummy.
Nervous System Function
Vitamins D & C, Zinc & Selenium all contribute to the normal function of the immune systemVitamin C contributes to the normal functioning of the nervous system

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Zinc Citrate, Vitamin D (Ergocalciferol), Sodium Selenite, Maltodextrin, Coconut Oil, Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Trisodium Citrate, Colour: Curcumin, Glazing Agent: Carnauba Wax

Produce of

Made in Spain

Net Contents

30 x Gummies

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Chew 1 gummy per day (Adults 18+)

Lower age limit

18 Years

