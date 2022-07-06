Rustlers All Day Breakfast Pancake Stack 129G

Delicious! Reminded me of my time in the U.S.A. Go
Delicious! Reminded me of my time in the U.S.A. Good times.Change from breakfast cereal! Will buy again.
Taste just like the real thing and they give you a
Taste just like the real thing and they give you a generous amount of maple syrup
My son loves these for breakfast. Delicious!
My son loves these for breakfast. Delicious!
Deeee-licious!!!!!💞
The most delicious American pancake I have tasted....can't get enough of them😍 Generous amount of maple syrup.
Poor quality for the price
Poor quality, more expensive than better quality alternatives (that don’t include maple syrup, granted). Poorly packaged and allowed to rattle around inside, meaning they get stuck to the inside of the box and damaged easily.
Great for breakfast in a hurry.
Another delicious and easy to prepare snack idea from Rustlers. Just 70 seconds in the microwave and add the sauce - what's not to love?
Very tasty
very tasty almost identical of those made from scratch.
Absolutely Delicious
Absolutely Delicious
AWSOME
Simply AMAZING. just like served in America. AWSOME