Rustlers All Day Breakfast Pancake Stack 129G

4.4(9)Write a review
£ 1.75
£13.57/kg
Product Description

  • 3 buttermilk pancakes with a sachet of maple syrup style sauce.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • With Maple Syrup Style Sauce
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 129G

Information

Ingredients

Pancakes (81%) [Wheat Flour, Water, Egg, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Raising Agents: E450, E500; Spirit Vinegar, Flavourings, Salt, Preservative: E202; Acidity Regulator: E330; Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin; Thickener: E415], Maple Syrup Style Sauce (19%) [Sugar, Golden Syrup, Water, Maple Syrup, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep in the fridge, don't freeze. Previously frozen and defrosted without affecting the quality or safety of the product.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Place the 3 pancakes as a stack on a microwavable plate and heat on full power.
800W, 1 Minute 40 Seconds
Stand for 30 seconds
Squeeze over sauce and enjoy!

Instructions: Remove pancakes from packaging.
After cooking: Check food is piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled. All cooking appliances vary. This is a guide only.

Grill
Instructions: Cook on a medium heat for 4 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Stand for 30 seconds
Squeeze over sauce and enjoy!

Toast
Instructions: Place pancakes in the toaster and toast for 2-3 minutes until golden brown. Stand for 30 seconds.
Squeeze over sauce and enjoy!

Preparation and Usage

  • Heat to Enjoy

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rustlers,
  • The Snackhouse,
  • St. Georges Park,
  • Kirkham,
  • PR4 2DZ.
  • Kepak,

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If you have any comments, get in touch and let us know! Please keep the packaging in case we ask for it.
  • (UK) 0800 760 067
  • rustlersonline.com
Net Contents

129g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (129g)
Energy1195kJ/ 285kcal1542kJ/ 368kcal
Fat9.9g12.8g
of which saturates1.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate43.5g56.1g
of which sugars21.9g28.2g
Protein5.0g6.4g
Salt0.86g1.10g
9 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious! Reminded me of my time in the U.S.A. Go

5 stars

Delicious! Reminded me of my time in the U.S.A. Good times.Change from breakfast cereal! Will buy again.

Taste just like the real thing and they give you a

5 stars

Taste just like the real thing and they give you a generous amount of maple syrup

My son loves these for breakfast. Delicious!

5 stars

My son loves these for breakfast. Delicious!

Deeee-licious!!!!!💞

5 stars

The most delicious American pancake I have tasted....can't get enough of them😍 Generous amount of maple syrup.

Poor quality for the price

1 stars

Poor quality, more expensive than better quality alternatives (that don’t include maple syrup, granted). Poorly packaged and allowed to rattle around inside, meaning they get stuck to the inside of the box and damaged easily.

Great for breakfast in a hurry.

5 stars

Another delicious and easy to prepare snack idea from Rustlers. Just 70 seconds in the microwave and add the sauce - what's not to love?

Very tasty

4 stars

very tasty almost identical of those made from scratch.

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

Absolutely Delicious

AWSOME

5 stars

Simply AMAZING. just like served in America. AWSOME

