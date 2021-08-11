We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Irie Eats Crunchy Jerk Wrap Kit 515G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Irie Eats Crunchy Jerk Wrap Kit 515G
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
Clubcard Price
Per 129g Serving
  • Energy1486kJ 352kcal
    18%
  • Fat7.1g
    10%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars14g
    16%
  • Salt4.5g
    75%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ/273kcal

Product Description

  • Meal Kit including Soft Flour Tortillas (320g), Jerk BBQ Sauce (120g) and Crunchy Jerk Coating Mix (75g)
  • Soft flour wraps with crunchy jerk-seasoned breadcrumb coating and a jerk BBQ sauce.
  • Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
  • Soft Flour Tortillas from EU.
  • Jerk BBQ Sauce & Crunchy Jerk coating Mix from UK.
  • Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
  • Chili rating - Medium - 2
  • Ready in 25 Mins
  • Suitable for Vegans

Information

Ingredients

Soft Flour Tortillas (62.14%): Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Fat, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (E450i, E500ii), Acidity Regulators (E296, E303), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E466), Preservatives (E202, E282), Jerk BBQ Sauce (23.3%): Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Modified Tapioca Starch (E1442), Acid (Acetic Acid), Jamaican Jerk Flavour Seasoning (Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg), Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Garlic Powder, Herbs (Sage, Basil), Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Olive Oil, Orange Juice Powder), Salt, Smoke Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Liquorice Powder), Habanero Pepper Mash (Habanero Peppers, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Allspice, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Crunchy Jerk Coating Mix (14.56%): Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Water, Salt, Yeast), Rice Flour, Salt Coriander Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Green Bell Pepper, Sugar, Crushed Chillies, Parsley, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Bay Leaves, Dehydrated Onion, Cinnamon, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Anticaking Agen (E551)

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Packed in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Contains
  • 8 Soft Flour Wraps
  • 1 Crunchy Jerk Coating sachet
  • 1 Jerk BBQ Sauce sachet
  • Just Add
  • Your own chicken, fish or vegetables!

Number of uses

4 Servings per pack. Serving size is 129g

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • Bessemer Rd,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW,
  • UK.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk
  • Irieeats.co.uk

Net Contents

515g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (product mix as sold)
Energy1152kJ/273kcal
Fat5.5g
of which saturates1.3g
Carbohydrate49g
of which sugars11g
Fibre3.0g
Protein5.7g
Salt3.5g
View all African & Caribbean

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here