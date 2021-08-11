Irie Eats Crunchy Jerk Wrap Kit 515G
- Energy1486kJ 352kcal18%
- Fat7.1g10%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars14g16%
- Salt4.5g75%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ/273kcal
Product Description
- Meal Kit including Soft Flour Tortillas (320g), Jerk BBQ Sauce (120g) and Crunchy Jerk Coating Mix (75g)
- Soft flour wraps with crunchy jerk-seasoned breadcrumb coating and a jerk BBQ sauce.
- Irie Eats Authentic Caribbean Streetfood brings the delicious flava of the Caribbean to your home so you can create traditional island dishes to enjoy with family and friends!
- Soft Flour Tortillas from EU.
- Jerk BBQ Sauce & Crunchy Jerk coating Mix from UK.
- Authentic Caribbean Streetfood
- Chili rating - Medium - 2
- Ready in 25 Mins
- Suitable for Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Soft Flour Tortillas (62.14%): Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Fat, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (E450i, E500ii), Acidity Regulators (E296, E303), Emulsifier (E471), Stabilisers (E412, E466), Preservatives (E202, E282), Jerk BBQ Sauce (23.3%): Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Modified Tapioca Starch (E1442), Acid (Acetic Acid), Jamaican Jerk Flavour Seasoning (Onion Powder, Salt, Sugar, Spices (Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Cinnamon, Ginger, Nutmeg), Rice Flour, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Diacetate), Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Garlic Powder, Herbs (Sage, Basil), Yeast Extract Powder, Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Olive Oil, Orange Juice Powder), Salt, Smoke Flavour Seasoning (Sugar, Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Liquorice Powder), Habanero Pepper Mash (Habanero Peppers, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)), Allspice, Acid (Citric Acid), Onion Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Crunchy Jerk Coating Mix (14.56%): Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin, Water, Salt, Yeast), Rice Flour, Salt Coriander Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Dehydrated Garlic, Dehydrated Green Bell Pepper, Sugar, Crushed Chillies, Parsley, Cayenne Pepper, Pimento, Ginger, Acid (Citric Acid), Bay Leaves, Dehydrated Onion, Cinnamon, Marjoram, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Anticaking Agen (E551)
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Packed in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Contains
- 8 Soft Flour Wraps
- 1 Crunchy Jerk Coating sachet
- 1 Jerk BBQ Sauce sachet
- Just Add
- Your own chicken, fish or vegetables!
Number of uses
4 Servings per pack. Serving size is 129g
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Rd,
- WGC,
- Herts,
Net Contents
515g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (product mix as sold)
|Energy
|1152kJ/273kcal
|Fat
|5.5g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49g
|of which sugars
|11g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|Protein
|5.7g
|Salt
|3.5g
