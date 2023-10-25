We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rimmel Natural Bronzer 004 Sundown 14G

£7.00

£5.00/10g

Rimmel Natural Bronzer 004 Sundown 14g
Natural Bronzer from Rimmel London gets you bronzed naturally with its ultra-fine formula. The soft and smooth powder blends easily for a natural sunkissed look - mimicking the bronze glow of a real tan. The versatile formula features a natural looking blend of pigments and is so light it feels like it's barely there. Perfect for a healthy looking, radiant complexion.
Bronzing powder that gives your skin a natural sunkissed lookSoft, smooth and ultra-fine powder formula blends easilyLightweight to give that barely-there feelWith a natural looking blend of pigmentsSPF 15
Pack size: 14G

Ingredients

Talc, Titanium Dioxide, Isostearyl Neopentanoate, Polybutylene Terephthalate, Magnesium Stearate, Acrylates Copolymer, Phenyl Trimethicone, Polybutene, Aluminum Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Methylparaben, Ethylene/VA Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Propylparaben, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Paraffinum Liquidum/Mineral Oil/Huile Minerale, Parfum/Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, BHT, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Linalool, [May contain/+/-:Mica, Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Ultramarines (CI 77007)]

Net Contents

14g

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: Swirl a fluffy brush into Natural Bronzer and apply to hollows of cheeks, up to the temples, down underneath the jawline and the bridge of the noseStep 2: Team with blusher on the apples of cheeks to enhance your flawless glow

