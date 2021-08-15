We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Brunch Bar Chocolate Chip 5X32g

1(3)Write a review
Cadbury Brunch Bar Chocolate Chip 5X32g
£ 1.00
£0.62/100g

New

Each 32 g contains
  • Energy573kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.7g
    13%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1790 kJ

Product Description

  • Cereal (37 %) and Milk Chocolate Chip (5 %) Bar Half Covered with Milk Chocolate (19 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • We at Cadbury have packed our Brunch Bar full of tasty ingredients...
  • A delicious combination of oat flakes, bran flakes, crispies and choc chips, with a drizzle of honey and dipped in delicious Cadbury Milk Chocolate
  • ...a deliciously satisfying snack for any occasion.
  • Oat flakes, bran flakes, choc chips, crispies, a drizzle of honey & dipped in milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Oat Flakes (25 %), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Honey (2 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Bran, Whey Powder (from Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Molasses, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 5 portions per pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

5 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g32 g*Reference Intakes
Energy1790 kJ573 kJ8400 kJ /
-427 kcal137 kcal2000 kcal
Fat16 g5.2 g70 g
of which Saturates8.3 g2.7 g20 g
Carbohydrate65 g21 g260 g
of which Sugars27 g8.8 g90 g
Fibre4.7 g1.5 g-
Protein6.1 g2.0 g50 g
Salt0.53 g0.17 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Cereal Bars & On the Go Snack Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Increased the price AND removed a bar!!

1 stars

Increased the price AND removed a bar!!

Smaller pack

1 stars

Used to be a pack of 6. Now 5 for same price.

Shrinkflation strikes again.

1 stars

Yet more shrinkflation. Product is good but 16% less content for same price. Shameful, in my opinion.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here