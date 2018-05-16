We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chia Seeds 100G

Tesco Chia Seeds 100G
£ 1.15
£1.15/100g

New

Per 15g
  • Energy261kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1742kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica).
  • FOR BAKING AND COOKING Harvested at the peak of the season and great in smoothies and yogurts
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g
Energy1742kJ / 422kcal261kJ / 63kcal
Fat27.7g4.2g
Saturates3.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate2.4g0.4g
Sugars0.6g<0.1g
Fibre33.8g5.1g
Protein23.9g3.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.

