Tesco Chia Seeds 100G
- Energy261kJ 63kcal3%
- Fat4.2g6%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars<0.1g<1%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1742kJ / 422kcal
Product Description
- Chia seeds (Salvia hispanica).
- FOR BAKING AND COOKING Harvested at the peak of the season and great in smoothies and yogurts
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Warnings
- Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1742kJ / 422kcal
|261kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|27.7g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|33.8g
|5.1g
|Protein
|23.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for small children who can choke on seeds.
