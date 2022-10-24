We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoked Ham & Wensleydale Sandwich

Tesco Smoked Ham & Wensleydale Sandwich
£2.75
£2.75/each

Each pack

Energy
1746kJ
415kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.3g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ / 210kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked reformed ham with added water, Wensleydale cheese, apple and fig chutney, mayonnaise, lettuce and full fat soft cheese in malted bread.
  • Our chefs' recipe layers Beechwood smoked ham with Wensleydale & soft cheese, sweet apple & fig chutney and lettuce on soft malted bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
  • Apple & Fig Chutney

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (20%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, Apple, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Fig, Concentrated Pear Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malted Wheat Flour, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Ginger Purée, Cane Molasses, Rice Flour, Citrus Fibre, Spices, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy882kJ / 210kcal1746kJ / 415kcal
Fat5.9g11.7g
Saturates2.7g5.3g
Carbohydrate29.2g57.8g
Sugars4.8g9.5g
Fibre2.2g4.4g
Protein8.8g17.4g
Salt0.86g1.70g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
