Tesco Smoked Ham & Wensleydale Sandwich
Each pack
- Energy
- 1746kJ
-
- 415kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.7g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.3g
- 27%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.5g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.70g
- 28%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ / 210kcal
Product Description
- Smoked reformed ham with added water, Wensleydale cheese, apple and fig chutney, mayonnaise, lettuce and full fat soft cheese in malted bread.
- Our chefs' recipe layers Beechwood smoked ham with Wensleydale & soft cheese, sweet apple & fig chutney and lettuce on soft malted bread CAREFULLY HAND PACKED EVERY DAY
- Apple & Fig Chutney
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (20%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Sugar, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cider Vinegar, Potato Starch, Apple, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Fig, Concentrated Pear Juice, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Concentrated Apple Juice, Malted Wheat Flour, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Ginger Purée, Cane Molasses, Rice Flour, Citrus Fibre, Spices, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|882kJ / 210kcal
|1746kJ / 415kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|29.2g
|57.8g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|9.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|8.8g
|17.4g
|Salt
|0.86g
|1.70g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
