Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti-Blemish 150Ml

Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti-Blemish 150Ml

£9.00

£6.00/100ml

Purifying Cleansing Wash
Purifying Cleansing Wash is formulated with skin clearing Salicylic Acid and Niacin (Vitamin B3) to help detoxify and deep clean congested skin of daily impurities and excess oils without causing irritation. With regular use, this lightweight, refreshing foaming gel cleanser infused with Elderflower will leave skin feeling balanced and looking healthier and clearer."Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"
With vitamin B3Salicylic acid - Anti blemishFor clearer, balanced & healthier looking skinParaben and SLES free
Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Sweet Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Sambucus Nigra (Elderflower) Flower Extract, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Dipropylene Glycol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Cleanse daily morning and night. Apply generously to fingertips and using circular movements softly massage onto damp face, neck and décolleté. Rinse with lukewarm water, or with a flannel dampened with warm water, and pat skin dry.

