Super Facialist Salicylic Acid Anti-Blemish 150Ml

Purifying Cleansing Wash

Purifying Cleansing Wash is formulated with skin clearing Salicylic Acid and Niacin (Vitamin B3) to help detoxify and deep clean congested skin of daily impurities and excess oils without causing irritation. With regular use, this lightweight, refreshing foaming gel cleanser infused with Elderflower will leave skin feeling balanced and looking healthier and clearer. "Feel like you have had an expert facial every day"

With vitamin B3 Salicylic acid - Anti blemish For clearer, balanced & healthier looking skin Paraben and SLES free

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Coco-Glucoside, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Sodium Chloride, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Sweet Orange) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Salicylic Acid, Citric Acid, Triethylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Sambucus Nigra (Elderflower) Flower Extract, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Dipropylene Glycol, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage