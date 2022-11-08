Finca Las Moras Pinot Grigio Wine 75Cl

Not great, not terrible
Ok for the price, but nothing spectacular
good drink.
Pleasant wine for a warm day
Very pleasant. Not a special wine but good value for money
Dreadful
This wine was absolutely dreadful - opened one bottle out of 3 me and my husband had a glass each but we both hated it so returned other 2 bottles to Tesco for a refund. This was not the one ordered but was sent as a substitute for Dino Pinot Grigio.
Crappie wine
Probably the worst wine I have ever drunk Never again will I buy this winexx
Tasty wine
Good white wine which was very enjoyable with chicken.