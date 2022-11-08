We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Finca Las Moras Pinot Grigio Wine 75Cl

2.8(6)Write a review
Product Description

  • White Wine.
  • You being you.
  • Being authentic is what makes us different, genuine and unique. So unique as Finca Las Moras varietals. Young, fresh, fruit-driven wines. A light to medium-bodied wine. Yellow colour with bright green hues. Intense aromas of white peach, pear, and apricot with a rich floral bouquet. Refreshing taste, lively and crisp with a pleasant balance between acidity and sweetness.
  • Wine of Argentina
  • Argentina's National Beverage
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulfites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

PRODUCED & BOTTLED BY GRUPO PEÑAFLOR

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

German Buk

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • Hand-harvesting. Destemming and grape chilling. Pneumatic pressing. Juice refrigeration and cold settling. Addition of selected yeasts. Fermentation in stainless steel tanks. Clarification and cold stabilization. Filtration and bottling.

History

  • Young, restless, curious, like your spirit. What is it like? These are young, fresh, light and fruity wines. Wines with attitude for restless spirits. They are the welcome cup to the world of Finca Las Moras. It boasts a quite complete line of varietals, Wines with intense colors, fruity flavor and delicate aromas.

Regional Information

  • Finca Las Moras, San Juan Drip irrigation with water arising from the Andes melting glaciers. Vertical trellis. Sandy loam soil and rocky subsoil with very low levels of organic matter.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Preparation and Usage

  • Suitable to be enjoyed with white meat, curry and other Asian meals. Also very enjoyable on its own. Best served chilled between 10° and 12°C.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Finca Las Moras.
  • Bottled in:
  • Est. A-71058,
  • Argentina.

Importer address

  • TescoStoresLtd.

Return to

  • TescoStoresLtd.
  • www.fincalasmoras.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy308kJ / 73kcal384kJ / 92kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Not great, not terrible

3 stars

Ok for the price, but nothing spectacular

good drink.

4 stars

good drink.

Pleasant wine for a warm day

4 stars

Very pleasant. Not a special wine but good value for money

Dreadful

1 stars

This wine was absolutely dreadful - opened one bottle out of 3 me and my husband had a glass each but we both hated it so returned other 2 bottles to Tesco for a refund. This was not the one ordered but was sent as a substitute for Dino Pinot Grigio.

Crappie wine

1 stars

Probably the worst wine I have ever drunk Never again will I buy this winexx

Tasty wine

4 stars

Good white wine which was very enjoyable with chicken.

