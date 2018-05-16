Arctic White Chocolatte 330Ml

Product Description
- Coffee Milk Drink with White Chocolate Powder
- *100% of the coffee in this Chocolatte Drink comes from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, helping protect wildlife, the environment, farm workers and their families. For more information, visit www.rainforest-alliance.org
- The Cool Arctic Story
- Okay, so maybe we didn't quite have to go to the Arctic, but we did go half way round the world and back to find just the right arabica beans to blend with our highly prized Devonshire milk, which we think is the key to our deliciously sweet, white chocolate latte (chocolatte - see what we did there!)
- Red Tractor Certified - Milk
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Rainforest Alliance - Coffee
- People & Nature
- Roasted Arabica Bean
- Deliciously Sweet, Incredibly Moreish
- High Temperature Pasteurised
- Made with 1% Fat British Milk
- Extremely Refreshing
- Suitable for for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Ingredients
1% Fat Milk (75%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Natural Coffee Extract (20% ), Sugar, White Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder) (1.1%), Stabilisers (Cellulose, Cellulose Gum), Sodium Phosphate, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Don't freeze me. Keep me chilled at between 0-5°C.Once opened, use me within 3 days and always by the use by date shown. Store upright and shake me gently before enjoying. Keep Me Cool
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK using British milk
Number of uses
This carton contains one 330ml serving
Warnings
- Caffeine Content 34mg/100ml
Name and address
- The Roasting Room,
- Crediton Dairy Ltd,
- Church Lane,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 2AH.
Return to
- www.arcticicedcoffee.co.uk
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|239kJ/56kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|of which sugars
|8.4g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.21g
Safety information
