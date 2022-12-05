We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Devon Custard 500G

4.7(56)Write a review
image 1 of Ambrosia Devon Custard 500G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 406kJ/96kcal

Product Description

  • Devon Custard made with West Country Milk
  • A family favourite for over 50 years, Ambrosia custard is made in our Devon Creamery, using West Country milk. Custard is the perfect accompaniment to your favourite family desserts or to enjoy as a tasty snack on it's own. Made using 100% natural flavours and free from preservatives and artificial colours, Ambrosia is perfect for the whole family to enjoy.
  • From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C020428
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Creamy & delicious custard
  • Perfect dessert topping or to enjoy on it's own
  • Enjoy hot or cold
  • Full of dairy goodness!
  • A source of calcium
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500G
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin), Total Milk Content 75%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: After heating please handle with care.
All microwave ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.

Hob
Instructions: 1.Empty contents into a saucepan.
2.Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us: UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion
Energy406kJ/96kcal508kJ/120kcal
Fat2.9g3.6g
of which Saturates1.5g1.9g
Carbohydrate14.8g18.5g
of which Sugars10.6g13.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein2.8g3.5g
Salt0.11g0.14g
Calcium100mg (13% RI)125mg (16% RI)
Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
This pack contains 4 portions--
56 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Old faithful custard, my go to for apple pie and h

5 stars

Old faithful custard, my go to for apple pie and has always tasted great.

Perfect size! Great taste!

5 stars

A great taste and flavour and a perfect size for our family! We love it with chocolate roll or just on its own. It’s a real hit in our house! The container is also great for putting in small pots for packed lunches.

Very delicious. Love the taste

5 stars

Very delicious. Love the taste

Lovely!

5 stars

Deliciously creamy and great recyclable packaging

Perfect as a dessert with sponge cake, has the rig

5 stars

Perfect as a dessert with sponge cake, has the right sweetness and consistency.

Long shelf life is a bonus!

5 stars

Creamy, thick and the perfect size for family dinners. Long shelf life too which is an added bonus!

Quick and Easy Addition to any Dessert

5 stars

Delicious served hot or cold and is really easy to serve. It microwaves easily and has a real creamy taste.

Great over cake in the microwave and glad it is ca

4 stars

Great over cake in the microwave and glad it is cardboard packaging and not more plastic.

So handy to pop in the microwave and heat for some

5 stars

So handy to pop in the microwave and heat for some tasty apple pie and custard and the taste is so much better than the other brands

Creamy, thick texture. Delicious taste, not too sw

5 stars

Creamy, thick texture. Delicious taste, not too sweet. Had it with mince pies and it was a good combination. Easy to heat up. Convenient box carton which means it could store nicely in the cupboard ready for whenever a quick dessert is needed.

1-10 of 56 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

