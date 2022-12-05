Ambrosia Devon Custard 500G

Old faithful custard, my go to for apple pie and h
Old faithful custard, my go to for apple pie and has always tasted great.
Perfect size! Great taste!
A great taste and flavour and a perfect size for our family! We love it with chocolate roll or just on its own. It’s a real hit in our house! The container is also great for putting in small pots for packed lunches.
Very delicious. Love the taste
Very delicious. Love the taste
Lovely!
Deliciously creamy and great recyclable packaging
Perfect as a dessert with sponge cake, has the rig
Perfect as a dessert with sponge cake, has the right sweetness and consistency.
Long shelf life is a bonus!
Creamy, thick and the perfect size for family dinners. Long shelf life too which is an added bonus!
Quick and Easy Addition to any Dessert
Delicious served hot or cold and is really easy to serve. It microwaves easily and has a real creamy taste.
Great over cake in the microwave and glad it is ca
Great over cake in the microwave and glad it is cardboard packaging and not more plastic.
So handy to pop in the microwave and heat for some
So handy to pop in the microwave and heat for some tasty apple pie and custard and the taste is so much better than the other brands
Creamy, thick texture. Delicious taste, not too sw
Creamy, thick texture. Delicious taste, not too sweet. Had it with mince pies and it was a good combination. Easy to heat up. Convenient box carton which means it could store nicely in the cupboard ready for whenever a quick dessert is needed.