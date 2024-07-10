Tesco High Fibre Wholemeal Loaf 400G Sliced

Tesco High Fibre Wholemeal Loaf 400G Sliced

4.3(32)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

per slice
Energy
470kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 223kcal

Sliced wholemeal loaf.
Baked with fine wholemeal flour to give a soft texture. Crafted by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Vinegar, Fermented Wheat Flour, Soya Flour, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains gluten, wheat and soya. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

400g

