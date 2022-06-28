We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Spanish Style Meatballs 580G

3.5(6)
Tesco Spanish Style Meatballs 580G

This product's currently out of stock

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1102kJ
265kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
16.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.7g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.50g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 959kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork meatballs with a Spanish style smoky tomato sauce, chorizo pieces and butter beans.
  • An easy dinner idea for friends and family, these Spanish style one pot meatballs are full of flavour and perfect for those chilly evenings.
  • READY TO COOK Meatballs with smoky tomato sauce, chorizo & butter beans.
  • Pack size: 580G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Meatballs (51%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Pimento, Smoke Flavouring, Paprika Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)], Butter Beans, Tomato Passata, Diced Chorizo (6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Oregano], Tomato Paste, Water, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Red Wine (Sulphites), Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Onion Powder, Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins Remove sleeve and film lid. Place foil tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Stir sauce before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

580g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (115g**)
Energy959kJ / 230kcal1102kJ / 265kcal
Fat14.3g16.4g
Saturates4.9g5.7g
Carbohydrate11.1g12.8g
Sugars4.0g4.6g
Fibre3.6g4.2g
Protein12.5g14.4g
Salt1.30g1.50g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 580g typically weighs 460g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Hot But nice

5 stars

Hi There it was very nice but a bit spicy for me - nice size meatballs cheers 👍😊🥵

Tasty

4 stars

I really liked these meatballs. They were quite a soft texture but a good flavour. I am not sure that there was enough for four people.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Really didn’t enjoy this, meatball texture was horrid. Not enough sauce. Won’t be buying again

Scrumptious!

5 stars

Lovely flavour

Great product but could have done more tomato sauc

5 stars

Great product but could have done more tomato sauce

Avoid!

1 stars

Absolutely vile meal, Pork balls (if you can call them pork) was soggy and had an odd taste

