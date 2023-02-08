Epicure Classic Pickle Spears Sweet & Sour 670G

Sickly sweet and very little dill
These were very sweet with very little dill flavour. When I ordered them I was hoping for sweet and sour pickles like the Mrs Elswood sweet and sour I had purchased before, please bring back Mrs Elswood pickles they are far superior to Epicure.
Not to spicy just right
Quality good for me love them in a sandwich but that’s me rest of family not so keen
excellent quality, sweet/sour blend is just right, difficult to obtain so delighted to discover them, other brands nowhere near as good.
Sweet and sour spears
Bought these for the first time, really enjoyed these sweet and sour spears. Would definitely buy again. Lovely and crisp with a great taste, go so well with a sandwich or a salad.
Too sweet
Too sweet and not enough sour.
Epic.
Perfect for salads a sarnies. Love the taste. Like the slices for burgers.
Epicure: High quality pickles
The best I have tasted so far!
Great pickles
Very nice pickles! Long and kinda sweet. Nice straight from the jar, or sliced in sandwiches or burgers. We buy them all the time.
very good quality i used it with a cheese sandwich much the same as a gherkin
Tasty sweet and sour
This was a response substitution but just as good as those ordered