We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Epicure Classic Pickle Spears Sweet & Sour 670G

4.3(11)Write a review
Epicure Classic Pickle Spears Sweet & Sour 670G
£2.10
£0.58/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Classic Pickle Spears
  • Join us for exciting recipe ideas: www.epicure.co.uk
  • Our pickles have been carefully selected for their delicious flavour and harvested early to keep their sharp crunch.
  • Sweet and sour
  • Create - Discover and be Epicurious
  • Pack size: 360G

Information

Ingredients

Gherkins (55%), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Flavouring, Colour: E101

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry PlaceOnce opened, refrigerate and consume within 5 days. Best Before End: See Lid.

Produce of

Packed in Germany

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,

Return to

  • Epicure.,
  • Livingstone Road,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5NS,
  • UK.
  • EU: Petty Wood (Europe),
  • 5th Floor,
  • Beaux Lane House,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 DH60,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Drained weight

360g

Net Contents

670g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(drained) per 100g
Energy162kJ/38kcal
Fat0.2g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g
of which sugars7.5g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.6g
Salt0.70g
View all Pickled Onions & Pickled Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Sickly sweet and very little dill

1 stars

These were very sweet with very little dill flavour. When I ordered them I was hoping for sweet and sour pickles like the Mrs Elswood sweet and sour I had purchased before, please bring back Mrs Elswood pickles they are far superior to Epicure.

Not to spicy just right

5 stars

Quality good for me love them in a sandwich but that’s me rest of family not so keen

excellent quality, sweet/sour blend is just right,

5 stars

excellent quality, sweet/sour blend is just right, difficult to obtain so delighted to discover them, other brands nowhere near as good.

Sweet and sour spears

5 stars

Bought these for the first time, really enjoyed these sweet and sour spears. Would definitely buy again. Lovely and crisp with a great taste, go so well with a sandwich or a salad.

Too sweet

3 stars

Too sweet and not enough sour.

Epic.

5 stars

Perfect for salads a sarnies. Love the taste. Like the slices for burgers.

Epicure: High quality pickles

5 stars

The best I have tasted so far!

Great pickles

5 stars

Very nice pickles! Long and kinda sweet. Nice straight from the jar, or sliced in sandwiches or burgers. We buy them all the time.

very good quality i used it with a cheese sandwich

5 stars

very good quality i used it with a cheese sandwich much the same as a gherkin

Tasty sweet and sour

4 stars

This was a response substitution but just as good as those ordered

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here