Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goats Cheese Lasagne 700G

Tomato sauce too strong
We didn’t enjoy this very much because the taste of the tomato sauce was very strong. We couldn’t taste any other flavours, not even the goats cheese.
Tasty Vegetable Lasagne
When this is in stock, we buy it straight away as we like vegetable lasagne nowadays as opposed to a meat one. The ingredients work well together & the taste is very good. To serve two people the portions are quite small though.
Best vegetarian lasagne
Really tasty and full of lovely butternut squash and tomato. A healthier and tastier option than traditional lasagne. I have with lots of green vegetables on the side and it goes really well.
Absolutely lovely, rich flavours and easy to cook. All you need to add is a layer of cheese on top before baking & it turns out perfect.
Not vegan … it’s goats cheese. But tasty anyway
Tasty. But again Cheese is NoT vegan tesco…
Loved it
Loved it. Please do this on a regular basis
Best veggie lasagne ever
Delicious, great flavours. I served this with steamed broccoli and carrots. I’d buy this weekly if it was available all the time.
Really disappointed
I was really looking forward to this as when I make a homemade veg lasagne, I use roasted butternut squash, so this sounded perfect....alas, it wasn't. It sounds like it should be in the Finest range, but it tastes like it's from the cheap frozen ready meals range. Back to spending 3 hours in the kitchen making my own and freezing it!
Don’t waste your money
This isn’t lasagne, this is thick soup with bits in it. We had 2 vegetarian lasagne dishes on the table, this one, and one by Charlie Bigham. There is no getting away from it, this one is dire, both in taste and texture. Tesco’s finest meals really aren’t “Fine” at all, across the board they are deteriorating and disappointing us with their promise of being a special dish. We won’t be buying again.
Delicious Butternut Squash & Goat's Cheese Lasagne
This review is for Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat's Cheese Lasagne 700g (November 2021). I'm a very fussy vegetarian and rarely find a ready-meal that lives up to my expectations, but I found this one to be absolutely delicious. Lots of al dente cubes of butternut squash with a rich tomato sauce. So many vegetarian lasagnes are mushy, watery and tasteless, but this was fantastic! I shall definitely be buying a few more to pop in the freezer. Please keep this recipe on the menu Tesco ... there are lots of vegetarians out there who will thank you for doing so!