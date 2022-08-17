We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goats Cheese Lasagne 700G

3.8(10)Write a review
Finest Dinner for Two - Main

£6.00
£8.58/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1757kJ
420kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
20.3g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.3g

high

32%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.8g

low

19%of the reference intake
Salt
2.09g

high

35%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 120kcal

Product Description

  • Egg pasta with tomato sauce and roasted butternut squash topped with goat's cheese béchamel sauce, pumpkin seeds and Pecorino medium fat hard cheese.
  • Butternut squash in a tomato sauce layered between sheets of egg pasta, topped with a goat's cheese béchamel sauce and a sprinkle of Pecorino cheese and pumpkin seeds.
  • Dinner for Two Butternut squash layered between sheets of egg pasta, topped with a goat's cheese bechamel sauce and a sprinkle of Pecorino cheese. Fresh egg pasta layered between a rich tomato sauce and roasted butternut squash. This is then topped with a creamy goat's cheese béchamel sauce and finished with a sprinkling of Italian Pecorino cheese and crunchy pumpkin seeds.
  • Pack size: 700G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash (17%), Cooked Egg Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water, Pasteurised Egg], Water, Tomato, Tomato Passata, Whole Milk, Onion, Whipping Cream (Milk), Olive Oil, Goat's Cheese (Milk) (2%), Cornflour, Garlic Purée, SunBlush® Tomato, Tomato Purée, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Pumpkin Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Concentrate, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Basil, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Thyme, Rosemary, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Oregano, Garlic, White Pepper, Bay.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40-45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 1hr - 1hr 5 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (350g)
Energy502kJ / 120kcal1757kJ / 420kcal
Fat5.8g20.3g
Saturates1.8g6.3g
Carbohydrate12.8g44.8g
Sugars4.8g16.8g
Fibre1.5g5.3g
Protein3.4g11.9g
Salt0.60g2.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tomato sauce too strong

2 stars

We didn’t enjoy this very much because the taste of the tomato sauce was very strong. We couldn’t taste any other flavours, not even the goats cheese.

Tasty Vegetable Lasagne

4 stars

When this is in stock, we buy it straight away as we like vegetable lasagne nowadays as opposed to a meat one. The ingredients work well together & the taste is very good. To serve two people the portions are quite small though.

Best vegetarian lasagne

5 stars

Really tasty and full of lovely butternut squash and tomato. A healthier and tastier option than traditional lasagne. I have with lots of green vegetables on the side and it goes really well.

Absolutely lovely, rich flavours and easy to cook.

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, rich flavours and easy to cook. All you need to add is a layer of cheese on top before baking & it turns out perfect.

Not vegan … it’s goats cheese. But tasty anyway

4 stars

Tasty. But again Cheese is NoT vegan tesco…

Loved it

5 stars

Loved it. Please do this on a regular basis

Best veggie lasagne ever

5 stars

Delicious, great flavours. I served this with steamed broccoli and carrots. I’d buy this weekly if it was available all the time.

Really disappointed

2 stars

I was really looking forward to this as when I make a homemade veg lasagne, I use roasted butternut squash, so this sounded perfect....alas, it wasn't. It sounds like it should be in the Finest range, but it tastes like it's from the cheap frozen ready meals range. Back to spending 3 hours in the kitchen making my own and freezing it!

Don’t waste your money

1 stars

This isn’t lasagne, this is thick soup with bits in it. We had 2 vegetarian lasagne dishes on the table, this one, and one by Charlie Bigham. There is no getting away from it, this one is dire, both in taste and texture. Tesco’s finest meals really aren’t “Fine” at all, across the board they are deteriorating and disappointing us with their promise of being a special dish. We won’t be buying again.

Delicious Butternut Squash & Goat's Cheese Lasagne

5 stars

This review is for Tesco Finest Butternut Squash & Goat's Cheese Lasagne 700g (November 2021). I'm a very fussy vegetarian and rarely find a ready-meal that lives up to my expectations, but I found this one to be absolutely delicious. Lots of al dente cubes of butternut squash with a rich tomato sauce. So many vegetarian lasagnes are mushy, watery and tasteless, but this was fantastic! I shall definitely be buying a few more to pop in the freezer. Please keep this recipe on the menu Tesco ... there are lots of vegetarians out there who will thank you for doing so!

