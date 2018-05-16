New
Tesco Finest Treacle Cured Gammon Joint 860G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 977kJ / 234kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked dry cured gammon joint with muscovado sugar, marinaded in black treacle, with a muscovado sugar glaze sachet.
- Our treacle cured unsmoked gammon joint comes from British outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty succulent gammon. We cure with our traditional Woodall's cure and muscovado sugar and leave to mature. We then marinade in black treacle to develop a sweet and sticky caramelised outer edge. On cook the gammon joint is finished with a muscovado glaze for a deliciously sweet and sticky caramelised finish. The outdoor bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- SUCCULENT & STICKY dry cured with muscovado sugar and marinaded in black treacle
- Pack size: 860G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (78%), Muscovado Glaze (6%) [Muscovado Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Cinnamon], Black Treacle, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1 hr 30 mins. Remove all packaging, including strings and set glaze sachet to one side. Take 2 long pieces of foil, place one horizontally across a roasting tray and the other vertically. Place the joint in the middle of the tray, allow enough foil to fold up together creating a tent over the gammon, taking care that the foil does not touch the gammon. Place the baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 1 hour 20 minutes. Remove from the oven, carefully uncover the foil from the top of the joint. Open the glaze sachet and pour the contents evenly over the joint and return to the oven for a further 10 minutes. Remove the joint from the oven and rest for 10 minutes before carving. Carve the gammon joint into thin slices using a sharp, flat edged knife. Do not overcook.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
860g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g**
|Energy
|977kJ / 234kcal
|1466kJ / 351kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|19.5g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|7.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|5.1g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25.2g
|37.8g
|Salt
|1.81g
|2.71g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 860g typically weighs 760g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
