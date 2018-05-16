Tesco Bbq Chicken Wings 750G

- Energy994kJ 237kcal12%
- Fat11.4g16%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 835kJ / 199kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and roasted chicken wings coated in a sweet and smoky barbecue tomato glaze.
- Tasty and ready to eat hot or cold. Sticky and sweet British barbecue chicken wings are the ultimate finger food. Easy to prepare and good to share, they’re a hit at parties or picnics and a must have for big nights in with a movie. To serve hot, simply heat the Barbecue wings in a baking tray and try serving with cheese & bacon potato skins, a big family bag of salad and a multipack of dips. For more chicken recipes check out Tesco Real Food.
- SWEET & SMOKY Selected chicken wings oven cooked in a sticky barbecue flavour glaze
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Wings, Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Paprika, Potato Starch, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Ginger, Cinnamon, Maltodextrin, Allspice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin, Fenugreek, Oregano, Tamarind Concentrate, Clove, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cayenne Pepper.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 20 mins Place wings on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs - 6 mins / 5 mins - 5 mins 30 secs
Place on a microwaveable plate and cover with kitchen paper.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W / 900W).
Turn the chicken over.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds - 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes - 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Can be eaten hot or cold.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
525g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (119g)
|Energy
|835kJ / 199kcal
|994kJ / 237kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.0g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|4.8g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.1g
|Protein
|19.8g
|23.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.