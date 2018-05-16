Urban Fruit Wellness Immune 85G

Product Description
- Blended Dried Fruit & Veg Bites with Mango, Baobab Fruit Pulp & Ginger
- Our Bites are packed full of goodness with 27% of your RI per 100g of vitamin A. Vitamin A contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- Source of vitamin A
- Just fruit & veg, nothing else
- Fruity & full of flavour
- Sustainable farming
- 1 of Your 5 A Day - 1 Per 30g
- No sulphites
- High in fibre
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Mango (97.5%), Ginger Extract (1.5%), Baobab Fruit Pulp (1%)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Name and address
- UK: Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
- EU: Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
- Gentstraat 52,
Return to
- Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|RI**
|Energy
|1339kJ
|-
|316kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|70g
|- of which sugars*
|56g
|Fibre
|9.3g
|Protein
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.13g
|Vitamin A
|218µg
|27%
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|**RI-Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kj/2000kcal)
|-
|-
