Robinsons No Added Sugar Ready To Drink Blackberry & Blueberry 500Ml
Per 250ml:
- Energy
- 90kJ
-
- 23kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 36kJ/9kcal
Product Description
- Still No Added Sugar Apple, Blackberry and Blueberry Juice Drink with Sweeteners.
- Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Real fruit in every drop
- No Added Sugar - Contains Naturally Occuring Sugars
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavourings
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 16%, Blackberry 1%, Blueberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Blueberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Carrot and Blueberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum)
Storage
To enjoy at its best, keep it cool and out of the sun. If you don't drink it all in one go, keep in the fridge and enjoy within 3 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Number of uses
2 servings per bottle so there's plenty for the day ahead
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|36kJ/9kcal
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
