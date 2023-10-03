We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Ml
image 1 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Mlimage 2 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Mlimage 3 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Mlimage 4 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Ml

Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Ml

5(1)
Write a review

£5.00

£1.00/100ml

Vegan

B/H GOODNESS NAT BODY WASH LAV & BERGAMOT 500ML
All Good. All Goodness.Crafted to help you enjoy a tranquil night's sleep, our natural plant-based Body Wash is designed with scientifically proven ingredients and essential oils to promote relaxation and calm. Our unique sleep fragrance contains natural essential oils of eucalyptus, sweet and orange and vetiver, accented with notes of lavender and bergamot, creating the perfect blend to help relax the mind and body. Cleanse your skin, relieve any tension and drift off into a beautiful night's sleep.
Sleep beautifullyWith Organic Extracts of Chamomile & SageNaturally 98% DerivedScientifically Proven IngredientsRelaxing Mood Boosters to Enhance SleepDermatologist ApprovedContains Natural Essential Oils95% biodegradable formulaMild Plant Based CleansersSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water/Eau), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Guarhydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Eucalyptus Globulus (Eucalyptus) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Vetiverial Zizanoides (Vetiver) Root Oil, Lavandula Hybrida (Lavandin) Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Flower Extract, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower Oil, Linalool

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Body Wash - Massage Into Wet Skin, Lather and Rinse Well

View all Sleep Aid & Stress

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here