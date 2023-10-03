Baylis & Harding Goodness Natural Body Wash Lavender & Bergamot 500Ml

WARNING - IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER.

WARNING - IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Sleep beautifully With Organic Extracts of Chamomile & Sage Naturally 98% Derived Scientifically Proven Ingredients Relaxing Mood Boosters to Enhance Sleep Dermatologist Approved Contains Natural Essential Oils 95% biodegradable formula Mild Plant Based Cleansers Suitable for vegans

Crafted to help you enjoy a tranquil night's sleep, our natural plant-based Body Wash is designed with scientifically proven ingredients and essential oils to promote relaxation and calm. Our unique sleep fragrance contains natural essential oils of eucalyptus, sweet and orange and vetiver, accented with notes of lavender and bergamot, creating the perfect blend to help relax the mind and body. Cleanse your skin, relieve any tension and drift off into a beautiful night's sleep.

