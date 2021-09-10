Tesco Finest All-Butter Scones 2 Pack

Looks like doughnuts but meant to be scones
But they look like doughnuts, this is England not American, scones are what you eat with clotted cream and jam
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ / 371kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Cornish Buttermilk (Milk) (21%), Butter (Milk) (14%), Sugar, Cornish Clotted Cream (Milk) (5%), Pasteurised Egg, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
2 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
2
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One scone (109g)
|Energy
|1558kJ / 371kcal
|1698kJ / 405kcal
|Fat
|16.0g
|17.4g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|11.1g
|Carbohydrate
|48.4g
|52.8g
|Sugars
|10.5g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|7.5g
|8.2g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
But they look like doughnuts, this is England not American, scones are what you eat with clotted cream and jam