Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 400G Sliced

4.3(24)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (40g)
Energy
544kJ
130kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal

High fibre seed loaf.
With brown linseeds, sunflower and pumpkin seeds. A delicious white loaf enriched with a selection of crunchy seeds. Crafted by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or refresh the following day by sprinkling with water and refreshing in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains barley, oats, rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

400g

