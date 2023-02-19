We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jam Shed Australian Chardonnay 750Ml

Product Description

  • Chardonnay
  • Learn more at accoladewines.com/carbon
  • Carbon Trust
  • Carbon Neutral Certified.
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Rich, Toasty & Buttery
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Egg, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • Sourced from selected vineyards, this Chardonnay is rich & creamy, with flavours of honey and toasty oak balanced with subtle hints of peaches and citrus. It's a seriously delicious white wine, jam packed with flavour

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Light oak influence, matured in stainless steel tanks.

History

  • So you want to know more about Jam Shed? Well, it's quite simple really - Jam Shed is made for people who like to drink wine, not just talk about it. Seriously Shareable, Seriously Delicious Seriously... give it a go!

Regional Information

  • South Eastern Australia has a climate well-suited for growing grapes, with warm summer days and plenty of sunshine allowing full fruit flavours and sugar to develop.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • This wine is best served chilled, or over ice, and makes the perfect accompaniment to any occasion.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • Accolade Wines Europe Trading Ltd.,
  • 1st-2nd Floors,
  • 1-2 Victoria Buildings,
  • Haddington Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • ROI.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:per 125ml glass:
Energy325kJ/78kcal406kJ/98kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--
15 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Not a oaked as others so thinner tasting

3 stars

Nice enough but prefer 19 crimes

Jam shed

5 stars

I am hooked on this Chardonnay. Beautiful taste, not acidic and you certainly get that buttery taste when swallowing. I also love the name. Great wine

This is a really gorgeous Chardonnay wine, and thi

5 stars

This is a really gorgeous Chardonnay wine, and this is the first time I have tried it as it is on special offer. I would highly recommend and will treat myself again, really gorgeous.

a must buy.

5 stars

excellent taste.

yummy wine

5 stars

Lovely buttery chardonnay, very smooth.

Good wine

5 stars

Great value for money. Big fan of Jam Shed wine!!

Lovely wine

5 stars

Excellent wine

Excellent wine

5 stars

Excellent wine

Nothing special

3 stars

I purchased 2 bottles based on all the reviews. Nothing special! I’ll stick to Rosemont Diamond Selection Chardonnay & McGuigan Black Label

Very moorish

5 stars

I love Chardonnay wine and tried this after drinking both reds in the range which are very tasty. This is a lovely wine not too dry not too sweet and very moorush. The best Chardonnay I have tried

