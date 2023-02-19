Jam Shed Australian Chardonnay 750Ml

Not a oaked as others so thinner tasting
Nice enough but prefer 19 crimes
Jam shed
I am hooked on this Chardonnay. Beautiful taste, not acidic and you certainly get that buttery taste when swallowing. I also love the name. Great wine
This is a really gorgeous Chardonnay wine, and thi
This is a really gorgeous Chardonnay wine, and this is the first time I have tried it as it is on special offer. I would highly recommend and will treat myself again, really gorgeous.
a must buy.
excellent taste.
yummy wine
Lovely buttery chardonnay, very smooth.
Good wine
Great value for money. Big fan of Jam Shed wine!!
Lovely wine
Excellent wine
Excellent wine
Excellent wine
Nothing special
I purchased 2 bottles based on all the reviews. Nothing special! I’ll stick to Rosemont Diamond Selection Chardonnay & McGuigan Black Label
Very moorish
I love Chardonnay wine and tried this after drinking both reds in the range which are very tasty. This is a lovely wine not too dry not too sweet and very moorush. The best Chardonnay I have tried