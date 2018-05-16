Product Description
- Ella's Kitchen 7 Month Plus Veggie Biryani 130G
- Incredi-bellies
- Hello, I'm an organic, nicely spiced veg + rice meal. I'm yummy and perfectly balanced for growing babies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients + textures are suitable for babies from 7 months. I'm a taste explorer meal with flavours designed to encourage more adventurous eating and textures to help your baby begin to chew.
- My dad promised me that all of our food would be full of goodness + taste yummy too!
- Ella x
- EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- I'm organic
- Chunky mash
- Taste explorers
- Nicely spiced
- 5 different veggies
- Source of protein
- No added salt
- Just good stuff
- I'm suitable for vegetarians too
- Pack size: 130G
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Organic Mushrooms 19%, Organic Vegetable Stock 16% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Onions, Spinach, Sweet Potatoes), Organic Cooked Rice 15% (Water, Organic Rice), Organic Sweet Potatoes 14%, Organic Onions 11%, Organic Tomatoes 11%, Organic Cooked Lentils 7% (Water, Organic Red Lentils), Organic Mangoes 4%, Organic Spinach 2%, Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1%, Organic Herbs And Spices <1% (Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Coriander, Ginger, Cloves, Black Pepper), Other Stuff 0%
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon, please don't slurp me from the pouch. To warm me, stand me in hot water + check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.
Warnings
- Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard, please keep out of the reach of children under 36 months. Return me if I am damaged or look inflated.
Name and address
- I'm produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
- Schottengasse 10,
- Stiege 2,
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|274kJ/65kcal
|356kJ/84kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|1.6g
|-of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|14.0g
|-of which sugars
|3.2g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.05g
Safety information
