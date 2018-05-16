We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

New

One stick
  • Energy243kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars<0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ / 291kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut oil alternative to cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% Plant Based Coconut oil alternative to mozzarella coated in a gluten free crispy crumb
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (13%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dried Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Phosphate), Dextrose, Olive Extract, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C 14 mins / Fan 170°C 11 mins Place on baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 30 seconds after cooking.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne stick (20g)
Energy1214kJ / 291kcal243kJ / 58kcal
Fat17.9g3.6g
Saturates10.3g2.1g
Carbohydrate30.0g6.0g
Sugars0.3g<0.1g
Fibre0.8g0.2g
Protein2.1g0.4g
Salt1.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains approx. 10 servings.--
View all Frozen Party Food & Sausage Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here