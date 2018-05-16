Tesco Plant Chef 10 No Moo-Zzerella Sticks 200G
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1214kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- Coconut oil alternative to cheese in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Coconut oil alternative to mozzarella coated in a gluten free crispy crumb
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut Oil (13%), Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Modified Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Thickeners (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Dried Parsley, Lemon Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Phosphate), Dextrose, Olive Extract, Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Colour (Carotenes), Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C 14 mins / Fan 170°C 11 mins Place on baking tray in centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 30 seconds after cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One stick (20g)
|Energy
|1214kJ / 291kcal
|243kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|3.6g
|Saturates
|10.3g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|6.0g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.1g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 10 servings.
|-
|-
