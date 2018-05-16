Heinz Let's Cook Bolognese Sauce 7+Mth 2X80g

Product Description
- Tomato sauce with minced beef & vegetables
- Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
- Our Bolognese Sauce is ideal for making quick and tasty meals with your little ones. Tasty and full of flavour with no added salt and 1 of your baby's 5 a day.
- Heinz for Baby has created Let's Cook! - a range of baby grade home cooking ingredients to bring time-saving convenience and tasty recipe options to parents! Ready in minutes, with appropriate textures & sizes for each stage of your little one's development, these playful products are made with love. Absolutely no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- Specially made for little ones
- 1 of your baby's 5 a day
- Simply stir into pasta
- No artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (59%), Water, Beef (10%), Carrot (10%), Onion (4%), Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best Before: see cap
Preparation and Usage
- Easy prep: Stir into hot, freshly cooked pasta or warm the sauce in a pan before adding it to your baby's meal. Always check temperature before serving.
Number of uses
1 jar = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Reject if cap button is raised.
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Keep in touch: For information on feeding your little one please call our friendly Careline on UK 0800 212991 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit www.heinzbaby.co.uk
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
2 x 80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per jar
|Energy
|214kJ/
|171kJ/
|-
|51kcal
|41kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.1g
|- of which saturates
|(0.4g)
|(0.3g)
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|4.8g
|- of which sugars
|(3.0g)
|(2.4g)
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.03g
|-
|-
Safety information
Reject if cap button is raised.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.