Tesco Finest Triple Cooked Beef Basted Oven Chips 900G
New
- Energy760kJ 182kcal9%
- Fat8.7g12%
- Saturates3.1g16%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 724kJ / 173kcal
Product Description
- Skin on potato chips coated with beef dripping and a lightly seasoned batter.
- Thick cut chips gently fried and basted in beef dripping. Ready to cook at home for a perfect fluffy centre and crisp finish. We select the best British potatoes for our Finest Triple Cooked Chips and then baste them in beef dripping which gives the best flavour and a crunchy golden outside and a perfect light and fluffy texture inside.
- Pack size: 900G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (86%), Beef Dripping (6%), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Pea Flour, Salt, Dextrose.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 25-30 mins For best results cook from frozen. Place chips in a single layer on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25-30 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking. Cook to a golden yellow and do not overcook. Do not exceed stated cooking temperature or time. When cooking smaller portions, reduce cooking time to avoid excess browning.
Number of uses
7 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/7 of a pack (105g**)
|Energy
|724kJ / 173kcal
|760kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|8.7g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|19.4g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|3.8g
|Protein
|3.4g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 738g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.