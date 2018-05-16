Product Description
- Disaronno Velvet Miniature Tumbler & Truffles Giftset
- Dis is Creamy
- A creamy liqueur, incredibly smooth, and with the unmistakable taste of Disaronno.
- Scrumple Nutty Truffles
- Cocoa dusted truffles with hazelnut chips monty bojangles, curiously moreish, intriguingly shaped, award winning cocoa dusted truffles.
- Disaronno® Velvet Liqueur
- Product of Italy.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Toasted Hazelnut Chips (6%) Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts, Gluten, Egg and Sesame. For allergens, please see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
17% vol
Country
France
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Produced of France. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Disaronno Tumbler
- Wash thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Disaronno® The Velvet Godfather
- Ingredients:
- 50ml Disaronno Velvet
- 50ml The Busker Blended
- Irish Whisky
- Optional: 2 spoons of apricot jam for a new and smoothie twist
- Method: Shake all the ingredients and pour.
- Disaronno® Martini
- Ingredients:
- 50ml Disaronno Velvet
- 50ml Tia Maria
- 25ml Vodka
- Method: Shake all the ingredients in a shaker and pour in a glass with ice. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- For the Giddily Curious:
- Email: info@montybojangles.com
- Or visit: montybojangles.com
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.disaronno.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2480kJ/597kcal
|Fat
|45g
|of which saturates
|37g
|Carbohydrate
|41g
|of which sugars
|39g
|Protein
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.10g
