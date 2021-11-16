We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen 4 Gingerbread Cupcakes

3.7(3)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 4 Gingerbread Cupcakes
£3.00
£0.75/each

One cupcake

Energy
1130kJ
271kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
16.4g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.8g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.2g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2092kJ / 501kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Ginger spiced sponge cakes topped with vanilla flavour frosting and decorated with gold shimmer sugar and gingerbread sugar plaque.
  • Sweet, zingy and warming ginger sponge cakes topped with a smooth and dreamy vanilla frosting.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (34%) [Icing Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Extract, Cider Vinegar, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Ginger, Salt, Palm Oil, Coriander, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cinnamon, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake
Energy2092kJ / 501kcal1130kJ / 271kcal
Fat30.4g16.4g
Saturates9.6g5.2g
Carbohydrate55.0g29.7g
Sugars42.2g22.8g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein1.7g0.9g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Not nice

1 stars

These are horrible. Tasteless. The only ginger in these is what’s written on the packaging. So disappointed as the lemon ones are gorgeous. Thought these would be too. But tastes of lard on top. No flavour whatsoever. Don’t bother.

Best Vegan Cupcakes Yet

5 stars

As a newbie vegan looking for my favorite sweet treat in cupcakes, Wicked Kitchen is excellent. The frosting isn't too sweet, and the cake is fluffy and spicy.

Tasty Gingerbread cupcakes - yummy

5 stars

Yummy dairy free cupcakes that are amazing.

