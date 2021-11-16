Wicked Kitchen 4 Gingerbread Cupcakes

Not nice
These are horrible. Tasteless. The only ginger in these is what’s written on the packaging. So disappointed as the lemon ones are gorgeous. Thought these would be too. But tastes of lard on top. No flavour whatsoever. Don’t bother.
Best Vegan Cupcakes Yet
As a newbie vegan looking for my favorite sweet treat in cupcakes, Wicked Kitchen is excellent. The frosting isn't too sweet, and the cake is fluffy and spicy.
Tasty Gingerbread cupcakes - yummy
Yummy dairy free cupcakes that are amazing.