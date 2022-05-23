We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lindt Nocciolatte Milk Chocolate Hazelnut 35G

£ 0.80
£2.29/100g
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with hazelnut filling and whole hazelnuts (7%)
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt NOCCIOLATTE Milk Hazelnut Bar 35g - Perfect on the go snack - Crunchy hazelnut covered in delicious hazelnut filling and milk chocolate cover
  • Lindt NOCCIOLATTE Milk Hazelnut Bar - whole hazelnuts, covered in smooth milk chocolate and hazelnut filling, coated in our delicious milk chocolate.
  • Fuel your hunger with crunchy hazelnut pralines in a bar, perfect for on the go milk chocolate indulgence
  • The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the finest ingredients to produce the perfectly crunchy hazelnut covered in delicious hazelnut filling and milk chocolate cover.
  • Since 1845, Lindt has been dedicated to producing the finest chocolates and the recipes created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers are of the highest quality to delight your taste buds.
  • The Lindt NOCCIOLATTE Milk Hazelnut bar is made up of a whole hazelnut, covered in smooth milk chocolate and hazelnut filling, coated in our delicious milk chocolate.
  • A must try for anyone who likes milk chocolate and hazelnuts, and perfect on the go
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnuts (13%), Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Low-Fat Cocoa, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains - Cocoa Solids: 30% min, Milk Solids: 20% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
  • 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
  • Italy.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2311 kJ / 554 kcal
Fat35 g
of which saturates17 g
Carbohydrate51 g
of which sugars48 g
Protein7,6 g
Salt0,22 g
1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Not so thick!

3 stars

Instead of increasing the price they seem to have dropped 5g in weight. Such a shame because it was the thick chocolate bite that made these so luxurious and special.

