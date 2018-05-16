MGK Mexicana Pulled Chicken Tinga Bowl 420g
New
- Energy2052kJ 487kcal-%
- Fat9.8g14%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars10.3g11%
- Salt1.98g33%
of the reference intake*
Product Description
- Pulled Chicken with Spiced Cooked Long Grain Rice, Tomato, Lime and Chipotle Sauce, Black Turtle and Black Eyed Beans, Sweetcorn and Chargrilled Peppers.
- Pulled chicken with Mexican style spiced rice, tangy lime and chipotle sauce, charred peppers and corn.
- Hola! Are you ready for bold flavours and a cheeky kick of heat? Transform your kitchen into a Mexican Cantina with our delicious dishes inspired by traditional recipes spiced up with a modern twist.
- Inspired by Mexico
- Eaten at Home
- Pack size: 420G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Chicken (14%), Tomato, White Onion, Water, Sweetcorn, Black Turtle Beans, Black Eyed Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Chargrilled Red Pepper, Chargrilled Yellow Pepper, Tomato Paste, Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Red Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Cumin Powder, Tomato Powder, Cumin Seed, Chipotle Chilli, Cumin, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Green Pepper, Smoked Salt, Turmeric, Paprika Extract, Coriander Powder, Smoked Water, Chipotle Chilli Extract, Lime Oil, Made using EU and non EU Chicken
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove sleeve. Pierce film. Heat for 4 1/2 minutes (800W) or 4 minutes (900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating and stir before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Not suitable for oven heating.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Why not turn things up a notch with a dash of chilli sauce or a squeeze of lime?
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- MGK Mexicana,
- PO Box 10940,
- Leicester,
- LE3 3JZ.
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
Return to
- Got something to say? Get in touch!
- hola@mgkmexicana.co.uk
- MGK Mexicana IRE,
- Samworth Brothers (Ireland) Ltd,
- Henry Street,
- Limerick,
- V94 K5R6.
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When heated according to instructions: Per Pack (380g**)
|When heated according to instructions: Per 100g
|Energy
|2052kJ/487kcal
|540kJ/128kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|18.7g
|of which sugars
|10.3g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|9.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|24.0g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.98g
|0.52g
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 420g typically weighs 380g
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
