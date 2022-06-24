Pot Noodle Piri Piri Chicken 90G

Great
The best pot noodle, even beats my favourite beef and tomato
Yikes! Nothing wrong with this as such, it was just waaay too hot for me.
Not particularly tasty, disappointing
Was very plain, tasted like red pepper and not much else.
Spicey
Really tasty and full of flavour and spice
Nice
This was a nice change from normal pot noodles. It had a nice spice to it not to hot very tasty such a good quick easy meal or snack on the go I like to take them to work as so handy and quick to make
Great taste
I finally get round to trying out this piri piri pot noodle and it was amazing. It's so full of flavour and has the perfect amount of kick to it. Me and my partner love them and have bought more for a quick and easy snack. I have told my friends about them as they love piri piri as much as us.
Yum!
I'm a peri peri fan and a huge pot noodle fan so I love that it's combined! A nice amount of spices and bursting with flavour! Quick and easy and perfect for lunch breaks it's one of my new go to flavours!
Tastes good
These good sizes, warm snack for at home or on the go, so quick and easy to make and filling too, my teenagers love them! I really enjoyed the new piri piri chicken, full of flavours and tastes delicious!
Spicy!
Loved the flavour of these but felt I had to be in a certain mood for them as they were quite spicy. Really enjoyed the flavour as its something different to what I usually get and found that it's really enjoyable.