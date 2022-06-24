We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Pot Noodle Piri Piri Chicken 90G

4.3(32)Write a review
image 1 of Pot Noodle Piri Piri Chicken 90G
£0.80
£8.89/kg

Product Description

  • Noodles in a piri-piri chicken flavour sauce and a little sachet of hot fire chilli sauce.
  • Hungry but short on time? Try the Nation's fastest-selling pot noodle snack brand*. They’re dead easy snacks to make and only take 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can get stuck in. So, if you're hungry and looking for a quick, convenient and tasty solution, we’ve got the instant noodles for you. Spend less time cooking and more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy! How to make it yourself? It’s simple and quick. Just rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet of spicy chilli sauce. Add some boiling water up to the fill level and re-cover with the lid. Leave alone for 2 minutes, then add the contents of the sachet for that extra spicy flavour! Now just 2 more minutes to wait – then grab a fork, give it a good stir and dig into your Piri-Piri Chicken Flavour spicy noodles. Make sure you eat it while hot, of course. Do not reheat. Once it's made, it should be happy days. But if it’s not, feel free to have a moan at the customer care department. And don’t forget to quote the code on the pot, so we know whom to send back to Noodle school.
  • *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Pots segment for the 52-week period ending 26/02/2021
  • Be legendary, never chicken out and spice up your day with Pot Noodle Piri-Piri Chicken Instant Noodle Snack
  • Top of the pots – The Nation's fastest-selling pot noodle snack brand*
  • A quick, filling and cluckin' hot tasty snack pot, ready in just 4 minutes
  • Our snacks are suitable for vegetarians and vegans with none of those artificial colours or preservatives
  • Our tasty, time-saving instant noodles snack pots are available in 10 cleverly convenient, deviously delicious flavours
  • Standard Pot Noodle left you wanting more snacks? Try our larger King Pots!
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (but don't let dust gather)

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Pot Noodle,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g PreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)570 kJ1709 kJ20%
Energy (kcal)135 kcal405 kcal0%
Fat (g)5.4 g16 g23%
of which saturates (g)2.6 g7.8 g39%
Carbohydrate (g)18 g53 g20%
of which sugars (g)0.9 g2.8 g3%
Fibre (g)0.7 g2 g0%
Protein (g)3.1 g9.2 g18%
Salt (g)0.51 g1.5 g25%
1 portion = 300 g e. (Pack contains 1 portions)---
View all Instant Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

32 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

5 stars

The best pot noodle, even beats my favourite beef and tomato

Yikes! Nothing wrong with this as such, it was jus

3 stars

Yikes! Nothing wrong with this as such, it was just waaay too hot for me.

Not particularly tasty, disappointing.

3 stars

Not particularly tasty, disappointing

disappointing

2 stars

Was very plain, tasted like red pepper and not much else.

Spicey

5 stars

Really tasty and full of flavour and spice

Nice

3 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

This was a nice change from normal pot noodles. It had a nice spice to it not to hot very tasty such a good quick easy meal or snack on the go I like to take them to work as so handy and quick to make

Great taste

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I finally get round to trying out this piri piri pot noodle and it was amazing. It's so full of flavour and has the perfect amount of kick to it. Me and my partner love them and have bought more for a quick and easy snack. I have told my friends about them as they love piri piri as much as us.

Yum!

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

I'm a peri peri fan and a huge pot noodle fan so I love that it's combined! A nice amount of spices and bursting with flavour! Quick and easy and perfect for lunch breaks it's one of my new go to flavours!

Tastes good

5 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

These good sizes, warm snack for at home or on the go, so quick and easy to make and filling too, my teenagers love them! I really enjoyed the new piri piri chicken, full of flavours and tastes delicious!

Spicy!

4 stars

Review from POT NOODLE

Loved the flavour of these but felt I had to be in a certain mood for them as they were quite spicy. Really enjoyed the flavour as its something different to what I usually get and found that it's really enjoyable.

1-10 of 36 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here