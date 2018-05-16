Krakus Kielbasa Podsuszana 260G

Product Description
- Pork sausage, medium ground, smoked, cooked, dried.
- Due to methods used in the manufacture of this product, white crystals may form on the product surface as a result of the drying process. These crystals are not detrimental to the quality of the product.
- Pack size: 260G
Information
Ingredients
Pork Meat (100 g of product is obtained from 135g of Meat), Salt, Spices (including Mustard), Maltodextrin, Sugar, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Natural Edible Pork Casing
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley) Soya and Celery.
Storage
Score at a temperature between + 2°C and + 25°C. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 48 hours.
Name and address
- Animex Foods sp. z o.o.,
- ul. T. Chalubińskiego 8,
- 00-613 Warszawa,
- Oddział w Starachowicach,
- ul. Krańcowa 4,
- 27-200 Starachowice,
Return to
- Smithfield Foods Ltd.,
- Norwich,
- NR1 3PA.
- www.krakus.com
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|1310 kJ/
|-
|315 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|of which saturates
|9,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,0 g
|of which sugars
|1,0 g
|Protein
|25 g
|Salt
|2,5 g
