Garnier Selfcare Collection 5 Hydrating Sheet Masks
Product Description
- Garnier SelfCare Collctn 5 Hydra Sheet Masks
- Gift for All: The ultimate selection of face and eye sheet masks from the UK's No1 Sheet Mask Brand. The perfect Christmas gift set for all genders and skin types.
- Hyaluronic Acid + Natural Plant Extracts: These beauty face masks plump skin with moisture, reduce the look of fine lines, and revive radiance for skin that glows.
- Dermatologically Tested and Vegan Formula: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. No animal derived ingredients or by-products.
- Enjoy Face and Eye Sheet Masks: Treat every area of your face with our selection of masks formulated specially for your face or eye contours.
- Responsible Gifting: Our gifting packaging is made from FSC certified cardboard that is 100% recyclable.
- Looking for a Christmas gift for a loved one, a secret Santa present or a fun stocking filler? Everyone deserves some pampering me-time! Our Self-Care Collection is the perfect selection of sheet masks. With 3 face sheet masks and 2 eye sheet masks, your special someone (or yourself!) will be spoilt for choice! Each sheet mask is enriched with hyaluronic acid and natural plant extracts and helps to plump skin with moisture, reduce the look of fine lines and revive radiance for skin that glows. Best of all, our intensely hydrating and glow-boosting formulas deliver proven results in just 15 minutes. Glow ON!
- Pssst! For a hidden surprise, slip in a Christmas card inside the box. This gift set contains our plumping Pomegranate, soothing Chamomile and milky Nutri Bomb Coconut face sheet masks with our refreshing Coconut Water and Orange Juice eye sheet masks.
- Make your gift-giving greener this year! Our special packaging is made from FSC certified recyclable cardboard that is 100% recyclable. Each sheet mask contains Vegan formulas with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products. All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
- Goes well with
- Sheet Mask Collection, Gift Set with 3 Fast Action Ampoule Face Masks
- Eye Mask Collection, Gift Set with 3 Eye Masks
- Night & Bright Collection, Gift Set with 3 Night Sheet Masks and 2 Eye Sheet Masks
- Mask Trio, Gift Set of Best-selling Masks for Face, Hair and Eyes
- Hemp Collection, Gift Set with Organic Hemp Soothing Face Oil and Gel Face Cream
- For Her Christmas Gifts for Men & Women Vegan & Biodegradable Sheet Masks
- Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International
Information
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water / Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, p-Anisic Acid, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
- 1. Choose a sheet mask for your skin need, unfold and gently apply to a clean face.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.