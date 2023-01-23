Matthews Flour Eight Grain Strong Multigrain 1.5Kg

Recommend!
Love the flavour it produces for the loaves from my bread machine.
Creates a nutrious and tasty loaf with a good crumb!
Mixing this with 50% Churchill Premium White makes a lovely loaf - perfect for sandwiches for the whole family!
Definitely give it a go!
Great quality flour. Full of flavour - definitely give it a go if you haven't tried it yet.
Terrific
This bread flour is so tasty, love the grains and makes a delicious loaf in my bread maker. I'm going to try rolls with it next. Highly recommend this product.
Lovely!
Good quality. Makes very tasty bread in bread maker but I prefer the firmer texture using the dough recipe and making a bloomer to bake in the oven. Much nicer than ordinary wholemeal.
Tasty very very tasty
What a great bread flour. I make my bread in a bread maker and every loaf is lovely. Tasty and moist this is one of my favourite flours from Matthews
Excellent bread flour
Really love this bread flour, it makes delicious loaves and rolls with a lovely texture. I use it in my bread maker and get much better results than other flours. Will keep buying and would recommend.
great british artisan flour
Very good quality, makes excellent bread. Before the pandemic I bought any old flour but the shortages made me turn to the small millers and I use Matthews flour for everything now.
Delicious
This is beautiful flour to work with and has great flavour