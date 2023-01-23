We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Matthews Flour Eight Grain Strong Multigrain 1.5Kg

4.9(14)Write a review
Matthews Flour Eight Grain Strong Multigrain 1.5Kg

Low Everyday Price

£3.15
£2.10/kg

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Eight Grain Strong Multigrain Flour
  • Cotswold Artisan Flour
  • Join our "Cotswold Baking Club" online. Find news, events, recipes & 10% off your order monthly on over 50 types of speacialty flour.
  • With malted wheat flour, rye flakes, oat flakes, wheat gluten, maize, linseed, millet seed, & sunflower seeds
  • Eight Grain Flour for Multigrain Bread
  • A specialty blend of eight grains combined to produce a wholesome strong bread flour. Combining Wheat, Rye Flakes, Oat Flakes, Malted Wheat, Maize Grits, Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Millet Seed. This wholesome flour is ideal for baking delicious, high fibre multigrain artisan breads and rolls by hand or bread machine.
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds.
  • The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative, sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of quality organic, regenerative, stoneground, continental and specialist flour for artisan and home bakers.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • Perfect for Artisan Multigrain Bread
  • Milled in the Cotswolds
  • For Multigrain Bread High in Fibre & Protein
  • Pack size: 1.5KG
  • High in Fibre & Protien

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)], Malted Wheat Flakes, Rye Flakes, Oat Flakes, Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat Flour, Maize Grits, Linseed, Millet, Sunflower Seed

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton Under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Return to

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton Under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.
  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1493kj/325Kcal
Fat4.10g
of which saturates0.60g
Monounsaturates0.30g
Polyunsaturates1.80g
Carbohydrates68.90g
of which sugars1.90g
Starch67.00g
Fibre5.30g
Protein12.80g
Salt0.027g
14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Recommend!

5 stars

Love the flavour it produces for the loaves from my bread machine.

Creates a nutrious and tasty loaf with a good crum

5 stars

Creates a nutrious and tasty loaf with a good crumb!

Mixing this with 50% Churchill Premium White makes

5 stars

Mixing this with 50% Churchill Premium White makes a lovely loaf - perfect for sandwiches for the whole family!

Definitely give it a go!

5 stars

Great quality flour. Full of flavour - definitely give it a go if you haven't tried it yet.

Terrific

5 stars

This bread flour is so tasty, love the grains and makes a delicious loaf in my bread maker. I'm going to try rolls with it next. Highly recommend this product.

Lovely!

5 stars

Good quality. Makes very tasty bread in bread maker but I prefer the firmer texture using the dough recipe and making a bloomer to bake in the oven. Much nicer than ordinary wholemeal.

Tasty very very tasty

5 stars

What a great bread flour. I make my bread in a bread maker and every loaf is lovely. Tasty and moist this is one of my favourite flours from Matthews

Excellent bread flour

5 stars

Really love this bread flour, it makes delicious loaves and rolls with a lovely texture. I use it in my bread maker and get much better results than other flours. Will keep buying and would recommend.

great british artisan flour

5 stars

Very good quality, makes excellent bread. Before the pandemic I bought any old flour but the shortages made me turn to the small millers and I use Matthews flour for everything now.

Delicious

5 stars

This is beautiful flour to work with and has great flavour

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

