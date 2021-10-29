Maui Moisture Awapuhi Conditioner 385Ml

Maui Moisture Awapuhi Cond 385ml

Conditioner Maui Moisture starts with a unique blend with aloe vera and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.

For All Hair Types Slippery Awapuhi Sheer Coconut Oil Exotic Tiare Flower Made with 100% Aloe as the First Ingredient No sulfated surfactants, SLS, silicones, mineral oils, Ales Yes vegan, pure coconut water, pure aloe

Pack size: 385ML

Ingredients

Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Zingiber Zerumbet (Wild Ginger/Gingembre Sauvage) Extract, Gardenia Taitensis (Tiare/Tiaré) Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Polyquatemium-10, Polyquaternium-37, Panthenol, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isostearyl Hydroxystearate, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Steareth-20, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, Sorbitan Oleate, Maltodextrin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Chloride, Isostearyl Alcohol, Hydroxystearic Acid, Parfum/Fragrance, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Linalool, Citral

Produce of

Made in U.S.A. with U.S. and/or imported ingredients

Net Contents

385ml

