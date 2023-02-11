We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Matthews Flour Organic Plain Fine Flour 1.5Kg

4.3(11)Write a review
Matthews Flour Organic Plain Fine Flour 1.5Kg
£2.20
£1.47/kg

Product Description

  • Fine, All Purpose Flour
  • Join our "Cotswold Baking Club" online. Find news, events, recipes & 10% off your order monthly on over 50 types of speciality flour.
  • Organic Plain Flour
  • Premium organic fine white all-purpose flour. Perfect for pastries, biscuits, scones and sauces. Milled in the Cotswolds from carefully selected certified organic wheat. Matthews have supported organic farming for over 30 years. Baking with organic flour means you have chosen to support nature, protect the environment and promote sustainable farming.
  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller
  • The Matthews family have been devoted to sourcing quality grain and milling Britain's finest flour for over 100 years across 8 generations from the original 1912 mill in the heart of the Cotswolds.
  • The business traces its history back to the 1800s when farmer Marmaduke Matthews began trading local populations of grain from his barn in the Cotswold village of Fifield, Oxfordshire.
  • The mill is still owned and run by father and son team Paul and Bertie Matthews, the 7th and 8th generations of Matthews. We continue to use traditional milling methods to create flour dedicated to taste, nutrition, and a great baking experience. Sourcing from regenerative, sustainable sources is at our core.
  • Matthews Cotswold Flour Mill
  • Situated in the middle of the beautiful Cotswold hills in the village of Shipton-under-Wychwood, this traditional mill produces a range of quality organic, regenerative, stoneground, continental and specialist flour for artisan and home bakers.
  • Organic Farmers & Growers - GB-ORG-02, UK/Non-UK Agriculture
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C121679, www.fsc.org
  • Organic
  • Perfect for Pastries, Biscuits & Sauces
  • Pack size: 1.5KG

Information

Ingredients

Organic Wheat Flour [Organic Wheat Flour, *Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamine (B1)], *Denotes from non-Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. For best before end: See top of pack

Produce of

Milled in the Cotswolds

Name and address

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.

Return to

  • Britain's Artisan Flour Miller,
  • Station Rd,
  • Shipton under Wychwood,
  • Oxfordshire,
  • OX7 6BH.
  • 01993 830 342
  • sales@fwpmatthews.co.uk

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1451Kj/341Kcal
Fat1.40g
of which saturates0.20g
Monounsaturates0.10g
Polyunsaturates0.60g
Carbohydrates75.30g
of which sugars1.40g
Starch73.90g
Fibre3.10g
Protein10.00g
Salt0.003g
View all Flour

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Simply the best flour! Please continue to stock!

5 stars

Simply the best flour! Please continue to stock!

You really do notice the results in your bakes whe

5 stars

You really do notice the results in your bakes when using better ingredients. A brilliant flour!

This is a lovely soft Plain flour. The biscuits/pa

5 stars

This is a lovely soft Plain flour. The biscuits/pastry etc have all been the best we've ever produced. Please keep selling this Tesco

Excellent consistent quality.

5 stars

Excellent quality. I use it for homemade pasties. It never fails to make really good shortcrust pastry, always consistent and tastes really delicious. Cooks evenly too. Have purchased this flour many times including the self-raising flour.

Good trustworthy flour

5 stars

I like this brand of flour and trust it to come up with the results. Importantly they sell as 1.5 kilos which I prefer to buying alternative options which come as 1 kilo.

Excellent quality and BRITISH

5 stars

Excellent quality and BRITISH

Simply the best!

5 stars

Excellent quality as all Matthews flour is! My top flour! Would recommend without hesitation.

My New Organic Plain, love it.

5 stars

Used this new flour from Matthews Cotswold Flour for a change, found it wonderful for my soda bread, pancakes and muffins. Getting good results to think this is new Organic Plain in Tesco.

Do not use this flour to make Yorkshire puddings.

1 stars

Do not use this flour to make Yorkshire puddings. Being from Yorkshire I have never made a bad batch in my life until I used this flour! For some reason they would just not rise and were stodgy. I used a different make of plain flour for the third batch and they were back to normal.

I made a simple dough and it tasted with soda/baki

2 stars

I made a simple dough and it tasted with soda/baking powder. I baked it and it tasted and looked fluffy as with soda. I checked the content: nothing unusual for a plain flour. Maybe wrong packaging in that batch.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here