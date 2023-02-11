Matthews Flour Organic Plain Fine Flour 1.5Kg

Simply the best flour! Please continue to stock!
You really do notice the results in your bakes when using better ingredients. A brilliant flour!
This is a lovely soft Plain flour. The biscuits/pastry etc have all been the best we've ever produced. Please keep selling this Tesco
Excellent consistent quality.
Excellent quality. I use it for homemade pasties. It never fails to make really good shortcrust pastry, always consistent and tastes really delicious. Cooks evenly too. Have purchased this flour many times including the self-raising flour.
Good trustworthy flour
I like this brand of flour and trust it to come up with the results. Importantly they sell as 1.5 kilos which I prefer to buying alternative options which come as 1 kilo.
Excellent quality and BRITISH
Simply the best!
Excellent quality as all Matthews flour is! My top flour! Would recommend without hesitation.
My New Organic Plain, love it.
Used this new flour from Matthews Cotswold Flour for a change, found it wonderful for my soda bread, pancakes and muffins. Getting good results to think this is new Organic Plain in Tesco.
Do not use this flour to make Yorkshire puddings.
Do not use this flour to make Yorkshire puddings. Being from Yorkshire I have never made a bad batch in my life until I used this flour! For some reason they would just not rise and were stodgy. I used a different make of plain flour for the third batch and they were back to normal.
I made a simple dough and it tasted with soda/baking powder. I baked it and it tasted and looked fluffy as with soda. I checked the content: nothing unusual for a plain flour. Maybe wrong packaging in that batch.