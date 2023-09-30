We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Latte Macchiato Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)

Tesco Latte Macchiato Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)

3.9(9)
£1.00

£0.81/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mug
Energy
283kJ
67kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 144kJ / 34kcal

Instant coffee with dried skimmed milk and sugar.
The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.orgBarista Style Blended to a careful recipe for a frothy, warming instant coffee.
Pack size: 124G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Skimmed Milk (35%), Milk Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee** (9%), Coconut Fat, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org. 

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

124g e (8x15.5g)

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Empty the contents of the sachet into a mug, add 180ml of hot but not boiling water and stir thoroughly, leave for 30 seconds and stir again.

