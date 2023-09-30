Tesco Latte Macchiato Sachets 124G (8*15.5G)
£1.00
£0.81/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 283kJ
- 67kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.2g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dried Skimmed Milk (35%), Milk Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Instant Coffee** (9%), Coconut Fat, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium Phosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Maltodextrin, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring.
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Directions for use: Empty the contents of the sachet into a mug, add 180ml of hot but not boiling water and stir thoroughly, leave for 30 seconds and stir again.
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One mug (196ml)
|Energy
|144kJ / 34kcal
|283kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|7.7g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When prepared according to instructions.
