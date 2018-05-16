Black Magic Boxed Chocolates 348G

Product Description
- Assorted dark chocolates.
- Black Magic is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- A classic selection of caramels, wholenuts and fruit creams, wrapped in dark chocolate. Choose from nine different tantalising centres: Coffee Crescent, Pure Black Magic, Midnight Truffle, Almond Crunch, Raspberry Heaven, Dreamy Fudge, Hazelnut Swirl, Orange Sensation and Caramel Heart.
- Coffee Crescent - A sweet coffee centre wrapped in rich dark chocolate
- Pure Black Magic - An elegant piece of pure dark chocolate
- Midnight Truffle - A silky smooth truffle, rich with cocoa
- Almond Crunch - Finely chopped almonds immersed in a truffle filling and wrapped in rich dark chocolate
- Raspberry Heaven - A fruity burst of raspberry encased in delicious dark chocolate
- Dreamy Fudge - Soft, creamy fudge enveloped in a dark chocolate coating
- Hazelnut Swirl - A whole roasted hazelnut set in a heavenly praline, surrounded by a dark chocolate shell
- Orange Sensation - Soft, tangy orange fondant draped in dark chocolate
- Caramel Heart - Flowing golden caramel held in a dark chocolate shell.
- The perfect gift for dark chocolate lovers.
- Have you tried Black Magic Temptations? A smaller box, perfect as a gift.
- A classic selection of 36 dark chocolates
- Contains so artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 348G
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Roasted Almonds, Roasted Hazelnuts, Hazelnut Paste, Cocoa Butter, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Dried Egg White, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Apple, Cherry, Radish, Sweet Potato), Colour (Paprika Extract), Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 40% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
- May contain Peanuts, other Tree Nuts and Soya.
For best before end: see side panel.Store Cool and Dry
- 2 Sweets = 1 serving
Contains approximately 18 servings
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Carton. Recyclable Film. Not Recyclable Insert. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00600 6378 5385
- Dublin 24.
4 Years
348g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 2 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1950kJ
|380kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|465kcal
|91kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|20.6g
|4.0g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|11.1g
|2.2g
|20g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|12.6g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|58.9g
|11.5g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.5g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|Contains approximately 18 servings
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
