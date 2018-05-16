Dr Oetker Rainbow Magic Sprinkles 115G

Product Description
- Mix of Coloured Sugar Shapes and Strands
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Starch (Wheat, Potato, Maize), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Colouring Foods (Concentrates from Radish, Sweet Potato, Lemon, Blackcurrants, Safflower, Spirulina, Beetroot Juice), Cocoa Butter, Colours (Curcumin, Anthocyanins, Riboflavins, Indigotine, Brilliant Blue FCF, Patent Blue V), Flavouring, Thickener (Tragacanth), Salt, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Shellac, Beeswax White and Yellow), Anti-Caking Agent (Talc)
Allergy Information
- May also contain other Gluten sources (Khorasan, Wheat, Spelt, Rye, Barley and Oats), Peanuts, Soya, Milk and Almonds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End See Lid.Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Great sprinkled on cupcakes and whole cakes. Apply to buttercream and icing just before it sets or onto ice cream just before serving.
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB.
- Dr. Oetker Ireland,
Net Contents
115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1697 kJ / 400 kcal
|fat
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|carbohydrate
|97g
|of which sugars
|82g
|protein
|0.2g
|salt
|0.04g
