Ambrosia Deluxe Custard 400G

Tasted unpleasant
We were so disappointed with this. It has that paler more premium colour look to it...but that is the only positive. The taste was unpleasant, hard to describe but slightly "plasticcy". We couldn't eat it and ended up throwing it away. Not for us and in the future, we will stick to the non deluxe version or even Tesco's own brand, all of which are superior in taste to this.
Tastiest, Thickest custard EVER
This is the Tastiest , Thickest custard I have ever had ! I would like to find someone who doesn't love it. Please restock it as I eat at least 1 every day. Please bring it back even if it's in the carton.