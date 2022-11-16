We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard 400G

Ambrosia Deluxe Custard 400G
Per portion (130g)

Energy
664kJ
159kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.3g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 511 kJ/

Product Description

  • Vanilla Custard with Cream.
  • Our Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Can is our creamiest and most luxurious recipe. This family favourite is made at our West Country Creamery and blended with our finest ingredients such as fresh cream and vanilla extract to create the perfect indulgent dessert. When you've got the family gathered around the table, open a can of our decadently thick West Country Cream custard. It can be enjoyed hot or cold – to warm it up, empty the contents into a saucepan and heat gently while continuously stirring. Once ready, pour over thick-crust apple pies or fluffy sponge cakes. You can also use our moreish custard to create a delightfully indulgent dessert. Take a glass bowl and line it with strawberry jelly followed by a layer of Deluxe Custard and whipped cream. Decorate with finely cut strawberries and serve chilled. Ambrosia Deluxe is so delicious, you won't be able to resist just diving straight in and enjoying the heavenly taste.
  • From our home to yours... "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family".
  • Red Tractor - Certified Milk
  • Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Can
  • Indulgent custard made with fresh West Country cream and vanilla
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Deliciously smooth and velvety – enjoy hot or cold as a dessert
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starches, Cream (5%) (Milk), Sustainable Palm Oil, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vanilla Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Natural Flavouring, Total Milk Content 67%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End: See end of can.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: After heating please handle with care. All microwave
ovens vary, amend cooking times as needed.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stir frequently, do not boil.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us: UK: Call 0800 3282121
  • Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: Call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.ambrosia.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (130g)
Energy511 kJ/664 kJ/
-122 kcal159 kcal
Fat5.0g6.5g
of which Saturates2.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate15.9g20.7g
of which Sugars11.0g14.3g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein2.8g3.6g
Salt0.12g0.16g
This pack contains 3 portions--
2 Reviews

Tasted unpleasant

1 stars

We were so disappointed with this. It has that paler more premium colour look to it...but that is the only positive. The taste was unpleasant, hard to describe but slightly "plasticcy". We couldn't eat it and ended up throwing it away. Not for us and in the future, we will stick to the non deluxe version or even Tesco's own brand, all of which are superior in taste to this.

Tastiest, Thickest custard EVER

5 stars

This is the Tastiest , Thickest custard I have ever had ! I would like to find someone who doesn't love it. Please restock it as I eat at least 1 every day. Please bring it back even if it's in the carton.

