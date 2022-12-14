Ms. Molly's Vanilla Flavour Frosting 300G

Yummy
Very good grandchildren love to use for topping on their fairy cakes lovely texture
Good product
Great product, easy to use and tastes really good.
Brilliant
I used it for icing cupcakes also for a filling for sponge if you add a little bit of melted chocolate or coloring that is good as well for decorating. You cannot tell the difference between this one or a dear one .
quality was good put it in a sponge more than enough and to my delight not to sweat spread easily no complaints this end will use it again
Nice
I usually use Betty Crocker but I thought I’d try this and wasn’t disappointed. Was really nice and worked a treat with jam in my vanilla sponge.
It was good