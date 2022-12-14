We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ms. Molly's Vanilla Flavour Frosting 300G

4.8(6)Write a review
Ms. Molly's Vanilla Flavour Frosting 300G

£0.97
£0.32/100g

Per 33g

Energy
605kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.2g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1832kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour frosting.
  • Molly’s vanilla icing is perfect to spread over sponge cakes or piped over vanilla cupcakes. Why not top with sprinkles to finish.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Flavouring(Propylene Glycol, Glycerine, Ethanol, Flavouring), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Beta-Carotene(Glycerol, Water, Colours (Beta-Carotene), Acacia, Sunflower Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to a 6'' (16cm) round cake or top 9 cupcakes

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1832kJ / 437kcal605kJ / 144kcal
Fat18.4g6.1g
Saturates9.8g3.2g
Carbohydrate67.4g22.2g
Sugars67.4g22.2g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.58g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Yummy

4 stars

Very good grandchildren love to use for topping on their fairy cakes lovely texture

Good product

5 stars

Great product, easy to use and tastes really good.

Brilliant

5 stars

I used it for icing cupcakes also for a filling for sponge if you add a little bit of melted chocolate or coloring that is good as well for decorating. You cannot tell the difference between this one or a dear one .

quality was good put it in a sponge more than eno

5 stars

quality was good put it in a sponge more than enough and to my delight not to sweat spread easily no complaints this end will use it again

Nice

5 stars

I usually use Betty Crocker but I thought I’d try this and wasn’t disappointed. Was really nice and worked a treat with jam in my vanilla sponge.

It was good

5 stars

It was good

