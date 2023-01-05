We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cantu Avocado Hydrating Shampoo 400Ml

4.3(16)
£7.00

£1.75/100ml

Gentle formula moisturizes hair and scalp while the unique sulfate free formula helps reduce breakage and minimize frizz. Made with pure shea butter and avocado oil to nourish and smooth strands. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.
With Avocado Oil & Shea ButterMoisturises + SoftensDry, Brittle HairFor Curly, Coily and Wavy HairNo Mineral Oil, Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones, Phthalates, Paraffin or Propylene Glycol
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua, Eau), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide Dipa, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Steareth-4, Fragrance (Parfum), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150 Distearate, Polyquaternium-39, Polyester-37, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyl Trimonium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Polysorbate-20, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsWet hair completely. Massage into wet hair beginning at the root and working toward ends. Lather then rinse thoroughly with cool water. A second lather and rinse are recommended for hair with heavy product build-up.Styling TipFor best results, use in conjunction with Cantu Avocado Hydrating Conditioner.

