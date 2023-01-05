Cantu Avocado Hydrating Shampoo 400Ml

Gentle formula moisturizes hair and scalp while the unique sulfate free formula helps reduce breakage and minimize frizz. Made with pure shea butter and avocado oil to nourish and smooth strands. Cantu restores your authentic beauty with carefully curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

With Avocado Oil & Shea Butter Moisturises + Softens Dry, Brittle Hair For Curly, Coily and Wavy Hair No Mineral Oil, Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones, Phthalates, Paraffin or Propylene Glycol

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua, Eau), Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamide Dipa, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Steareth-4, Fragrance (Parfum), Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-150 Distearate, Polyquaternium-39, Polyester-37, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyl Trimonium Chloride, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Panthenol, Polysorbate-20, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in USA

Net Contents

400ml

