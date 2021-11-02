We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fever-Tree Damson & Sloe Berry Tonic Water 500Ml

Fever-Tree Damson & Sloe Berry Tonic Water 500Ml
Product Description

  • Flavoured carbonated soft drink.
  • Refreshingly Light Damson & Sloe Berry Tonic Water
  • A uniquely refreshing, crisp & fruity tonic water. Crafted by blending spring water with extracts of British damsons, sloes and quinine from Central Africa.
  • 37% fewer calories than our Premium Indian Tonic Water.
  • Low in calories
  • Crisp & Fruity
  • With Natural Flavours Including British Damson & Sloe
  • 19 Kcal Per 100ml
  • Pack size: 500ML
  • Low in calories

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Damson and Sloe Extract, Spice Blend Extract, Natural Flavourings including Quinine, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Carrot, Blueberry)

Storage

Natural colour may fade. Do not store in direct sunlight, keep refrigerated after opening and consume within three days.Best before end: see below.

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect Mixed Drinks in 3 Simple Steps:
  • 1 1/4 Spirit.
  • 2 3/4 Fever-Tree Mixer.
  • 3 Garnish & Stir.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure.
  • Open and handle with care

Distributor address

  • Richmond Marketing,
  • 1a Cadogan House,
  • 322 Lisburn Rd,
  • Belfast,
  • BT9 6GH.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy:81kJ, 19kcal
Total Fat:0g
of which saturates:0g
Carbohydrate:4.4g
of which sugars:4.4g
Protein:0g
Salt:0.02g

Safety information

WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open and handle with care

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

great but very expensive

4 stars

fantastic mixer with gin however prohibitively expensive

Refreshing

5 stars

Tastes lovely, had it with gin and schnapps

I liked the look of this and it lived up to expect

5 stars

I liked the look of this and it lived up to expectations. A lovely tonic to add to a simple London gin. Full of flavour and seems just right for the darker and colder nights. So bought some more....

Fever-tree is a go to in this household. Lovely fl

5 stars

Fever-tree is a go to in this household. Lovely flavour. Refreshing tasty and low calorie on its own but also blends well with a good G&T. I am stocking up on this as its limited.

