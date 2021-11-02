Fever-Tree Damson & Sloe Berry Tonic Water 500Ml

great but very expensive
fantastic mixer with gin however prohibitively expensive
Refreshing
Tastes lovely, had it with gin and schnapps
I liked the look of this and it lived up to expectations. A lovely tonic to add to a simple London gin. Full of flavour and seems just right for the darker and colder nights. So bought some more....
Fever-tree is a go to in this household. Lovely flavour. Refreshing tasty and low calorie on its own but also blends well with a good G&T. I am stocking up on this as its limited.