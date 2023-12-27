We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
image 1 of Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder Translucent 10G
image 1 of Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder Translucent 10Gimage 2 of Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder Translucent 10Gimage 3 of Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder Translucent 10G

Rimmel Kind & Free Pressed Powder Translucent 10G

4.4(102)
Write a review

£7.00

£7.00/10g

Vegan

RIMMEL KIND & FREE P/PWD TRANSLUCENT 10G
Introducing Rimmel London Kind & Free Pressed Powder. Vegan & clean, this lightweight & long-lasting Pressed Powder formulated with aloe vera won't cake and delivers a fresh, natural-looking mattified glow. It is free from mineral oil, animal derived ingredients & perfume. The packaging is also made with recycled materials* which is kinder to the environment.*PCR total pack 27%
Natural finish for a mattified glowLightweight & long-lasting formula with aloe veraVegan & clean: Made with 94% ingredients of natural originFree from mineral oil & perfumePackaging is made of recycled materialsPCR total pack 27%
Pack size: 10G

Ingredients

Mica, Kaolin, Zinc Stearate, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Octyldodecyl Stearoyl Stearate, Tapioca Starch, Isopropyl Palmitate, Calcium Silicate, Dimethicone, Aqua/Water/Eau, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, [May contain +/-: Iron Oxides (CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)]

Net Contents

10g

Preparation and Usage

Swirl a fluffy brush across the powder and gently sweep across areas of the face you want to stop shine, usually forehead, nose & chin. Alternatively sweep a powder sponge across the powder and tap onto face. Can be used to set under eye make-up.

