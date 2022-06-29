We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 800G Sliced

3.9(15)Write a review
Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 800G Sliced
£ 1.40
£1.40/each

One slice

Energy
680kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.42g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • High Fibre Six Seed Loaf 800g SLICED
  • Hi Fibre Six Seed Loaf 800g Sliced. Made and topped with sunflower, linseed and pumpkin seeds for a crunchy bite. Sliced in store.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sunflower Seed, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed, Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains barley, oats, rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1359kJ / 324kcal680kJ / 162kcal
Fat12.3g6.2g
Saturates1.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate36.2g18.1g
Sugars2.1g1.1g
Fibre7.6g3.8g
Protein13.4g6.7g
Salt0.85g0.42g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
15 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Great Bread

4 stars

Tasty bread made lovely sandwiches & toast. Would buy again.

Love the flavour

5 stars

Love the flavour of this loaf, goes well with any filling. Also it freezes well.

Only just better than standard bread

3 stars

Generally British bread is poor compared with French or Italian bread. The high fibre seed loaf is slightly better than average comparing sliced seeded bread. It’s just convenient that’s all.

Came as a substitute Didn’t know why they sent it

5 stars

Came as a substitute Didn’t know why they sent it eas ordered white But was extremely pleased with it Was very nice bread

Would not buy any other bread

5 stars

Just perfect.

great tasty bread

5 stars

great tasty bread

A wonderful tasting bread with seeds. Great mouthf

5 stars

A wonderful tasting bread with seeds. Great mouthfeel and texture. Fabulous bread.

Love,y bread

5 stars

Lovely bread I freeze mine as I like on my own and just as nice when I tale slices out each day!

This as a substitute for a 400G wholemeal loaf ??

1 stars

This as a substitute for a 400G wholemeal loaf ?? ,of all the wholemeal bread in the store the picker chose a seeded loaf that is nothing like that what I ordered, bad pick.

Bring back the multiseed loaf.

3 stars

Agree with other reviewers who much preferred the multiseed loaf that has not been available for months. I spoke to Customer Services about this quite a while ago and was told they'd look into it, but nothing has been done about it. This bread is okay, but doesn't compare to the multiseed - so why replace the better one?

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

