Tesco Hi Fibre Seed Loaf 800G Sliced

Great Bread
Tasty bread made lovely sandwiches & toast. Would buy again.
Love the flavour
Love the flavour of this loaf, goes well with any filling. Also it freezes well.
Only just better than standard bread
Generally British bread is poor compared with French or Italian bread. The high fibre seed loaf is slightly better than average comparing sliced seeded bread. It’s just convenient that’s all.
Came as a substitute Didn’t know why they sent it
Came as a substitute Didn’t know why they sent it eas ordered white But was extremely pleased with it Was very nice bread
Would not buy any other bread
Just perfect.
great tasty bread
great tasty bread
A wonderful tasting bread with seeds. Great mouthf
A wonderful tasting bread with seeds. Great mouthfeel and texture. Fabulous bread.
Love,y bread
Lovely bread I freeze mine as I like on my own and just as nice when I tale slices out each day!
This as a substitute for a 400G wholemeal loaf ??
This as a substitute for a 400G wholemeal loaf ?? ,of all the wholemeal bread in the store the picker chose a seeded loaf that is nothing like that what I ordered, bad pick.
Bring back the multiseed loaf.
Agree with other reviewers who much preferred the multiseed loaf that has not been available for months. I spoke to Customer Services about this quite a while ago and was told they'd look into it, but nothing has been done about it. This bread is okay, but doesn't compare to the multiseed - so why replace the better one?