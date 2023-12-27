Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Ml

Rimmel London's Wonder'full Brow Styling Gel is a long-wearing clear gel that sweeps and fixes eyebrows into place while leaving them looking healthy and feeling conditioned. Wonder'full Brow Styling Gel has a lightweight texture that tames and sculpts brows in a flash for an all-day shaped look. The gel has a tapered brush that allows total control for precise, uniform application every time. It's an essential in your eyebrow makeup kit and the perfect partner to an eyebrow pencil; fill and define with your pencil before fixing with the gel. Or wear alone for a naturally groomed look.

It's a long-wearing clear eyebrow gel that sweeps and fixes brows in place The lightweight gel texture tames and sculpts for an all-day shaped look It leaves brows looking healthy and feeling conditioned The tapered brush allows for precise application An eye makeup must-have and great paired with an eye pencil

Pack size: 4.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Alcohol Denat., Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glycerin, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Pantolactone, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sorbate, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

4.5ml

Preparation and Usage