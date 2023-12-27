We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Mlimage 2 of Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Mlimage 3 of Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Ml

Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Ml

4.1(208)
Write a review

£9.00

£20.00/10ml

Rimmel Wonderfull Brow Gel Clear 4.5Ml
Rimmel London's Wonder'full Brow Styling Gel is a long-wearing clear gel that sweeps and fixes eyebrows into place while leaving them looking healthy and feeling conditioned. Wonder'full  Brow Styling Gel has a lightweight texture that tames and sculpts brows in a flash for an all-day shaped look. The gel has a tapered brush that allows total control for precise, uniform application every time. It's an essential in your eyebrow makeup kit and the perfect partner to an eyebrow pencil; fill and define with your pencil before fixing with the gel. Or wear alone for a naturally groomed look.
It's a long-wearing clear eyebrow gel that sweeps and fixes brows in placeThe lightweight gel texture tames and sculpts for an all-day shaped lookIt leaves brows looking healthy and feeling conditionedThe tapered brush allows for precise applicationAn eye makeup must-have and great paired with an eye pencil
Pack size: 4.5ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Alcohol Denat., Carbomer, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Ethylhexylglycerin, Panthenol, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Glycerin, Biotin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Pantolactone, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Potassium Sorbate, Bambusa Arundinacea Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

4.5ml

Preparation and Usage

Step 1: For the fullest coverage, glide the wand from the outer to the inner corner of brows, going against the direction of hair growth. This will help you reach the underside of each strandStep 2: Next, use the small brush to sweep brows back into their natural shape, taking it from the inner to the outer corner of brows to tame

View all Eyes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here