Cadbury Brunch Bar Raisin 5X32g
New
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1749 kJ
Product Description
- Cereal (32 %) and Raisin (9.5 %) Bar Half Covered with Milk Chocolate (19 %).
- We at Cadbury have packed our Brunch Bar full of tasty ingredients...
- A delicious combination of oat flakes, bran flakes, crispies and raisins, with a drizzle of honey and dipped in delicious Cadbury Milk Chocolate
- ...a deliciously satisfying snack for any occasion.
- Oat flakes, bran flakes, raisins, crispies, a drizzle of honey & dipped in milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flakes (22 %), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Raisins, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Honey (2 %), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Bran, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Fat, Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Barley Malt Extract, Molasses, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
1x bar = 1 Portion. 5 portions per pack
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
Net Contents
5 x 32g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar (32 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1749 kJ
|560 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|417 kcal
|133 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|15 g
|4.8 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|7.4 g
|2.4 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|66 g
|21 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|31 g
|10 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|-
|Protein
|5.4 g
|1.7 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.15 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
