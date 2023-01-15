Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml

Tastes great.
You can taste real orange juice in it, unlike similar ones in the market that you taste sugar or sweetener which had been added.
Awful taste, awful product, won't be buying again
this is awful since you made it quadruple. It looks like my previous review has been removed, but you should show all opinions. It stains the glass, it tastes horrible, getting the strength right is a real problem. I have stopped buying Tesco squash after years of being happy with it. I know several others who have too.
fantastic value
great tasting and pound for pound the best value on the market
Our go to squash which is a good price and taste
Im allergic to Aspartame sweetner which is mostly used for low sugar brands. However this does not contain it. Its a good idea to have double and quadruple strength. It saves on packaging and as I have a lot of shopping to deliver to my brother who also has this squash - it helps to save a little wait when I have lots of shopping to carry. Taste wise I find it quite good as long as you use it sparingly, Another reason to have it as you get an awful lot from a bottle.
Great size bottle.Quality sqaush
Such a small bottle then realise it’s quadruple.Brilliant much easier to handle.
Very tasty, lovely orange squash
It was very good quality, a little goes a long way
Much to strong
Will not buy again 1 star, I hate it
Double strength was better
I don’t like it. The double strength was great. This one is too strong and the flavour is no where near as nice. I have now changed to a different brand which is double strength.
Fruity!
I used to buy your orange squash,but lately have been getting lime and preferred taste.just thought I would try small bottle orange during the recent heat. I was pleasantly surprised how it now seems more fruity! Will try it on the chap who does my garden….an authority!
Good quality, don't need to use as much as more ex
Good quality, don't need to use as much as more expensive, but the taste is still there