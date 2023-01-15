We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml

Tesco Quadruple Strength Orange Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml
£1.35
£0.18/100ml

One glass

Energy
20kJ
5kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Extra concentrated no added sugar whole orange drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • Bright & zesty
  • MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES 40% fruit from concentrate Quadruple Strength. 50 Servings. 1 Tablespoon = 300ml Glass No Added Sugar
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange From Concentrate (40%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste. Dilute 1 part squash to 19 parts water.

    1 tablespoon (15ml) makes 300ml glass.

    Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

50 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (300ml)
Energy7kJ / 2kcal20kJ / 5kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.2g0.5g
Sugars0.2g0.5g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.02g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--
14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Tastes great.

5 stars

You can taste real orange juice in it, unlike similar ones in the market that you taste sugar or sweetener which had been added.

Awful taste, awful product, won't be buying again

1 stars

this is awful since you made it quadruple. It looks like my previous review has been removed, but you should show all opinions. It stains the glass, it tastes horrible, getting the strength right is a real problem. I have stopped buying Tesco squash after years of being happy with it. I know several others who have too.

fantastic value

5 stars

great tasting and pound for pound the best value on the market

Our go to squash which is a good price and taste

5 stars

Im allergic to Aspartame sweetner which is mostly used for low sugar brands. However this does not contain it. Its a good idea to have double and quadruple strength. It saves on packaging and as I have a lot of shopping to deliver to my brother who also has this squash - it helps to save a little wait when I have lots of shopping to carry. Taste wise I find it quite good as long as you use it sparingly, Another reason to have it as you get an awful lot from a bottle.

Great size bottle.Quality sqaush

5 stars

Such a small bottle then realise it’s quadruple.Brilliant much easier to handle.

Very tasty, lovely orange squash

5 stars

It was very good quality, a little goes a long way

Much to strong

1 stars

Will not buy again 1 star, I hate it

Double strength was better

2 stars

I don’t like it. The double strength was great. This one is too strong and the flavour is no where near as nice. I have now changed to a different brand which is double strength.

Fruity!

5 stars

I used to buy your orange squash,but lately have been getting lime and preferred taste.just thought I would try small bottle orange during the recent heat. I was pleasantly surprised how it now seems more fruity! Will try it on the chap who does my garden….an authority!

Good quality, don't need to use as much as more ex

5 stars

Good quality, don't need to use as much as more expensive, but the taste is still there

