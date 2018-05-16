Cadbury Marvellous Creations White Chocolate Jelly Popping Candy Bar 160G
Product Description
- White chocolate with animal shaped jellies (6 %), popping candy (4 %) and rice crisps (4 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Cocoa life aims to make lives better. The education and entrepreneurship training we provide makes for empowered farmers and thriving local communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
- Marvellous Creations
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E471), Beef Gelatin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lactose (from Milk), Flavourings, Gelling Agent (Agar), Salt, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, E141), Black Carrot Extract, Turmeric Extract, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax), Carbon Dioxide
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
26.7 g = 1 Portion. Approximately 6 portions per bar
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 81 81 81 (UK only).
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 26.7 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2134 kJ
|570 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|509 kcal
|136 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|24 g
|6.5 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|14 g
|3.9 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|18 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|63 g
|17 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|-
|Protein
|4.1 g
|1.1 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.07 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
